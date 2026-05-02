Youth ages 13-15: Be an Antioch Junior Recreation Leader this summer

Application Deadline: May 15th

By Antioch Recreation Department

Step up, stand out, and be part of something amazing this summer!

We’re looking for energetic, motivated teens to step into the role of Junior Recreation Leader (JRL) and help bring our summer programs to life.

From leading activities to creating memorable experiences for the community, this is your chance to build skills, make friends, and have a blast while making a difference.

Don’t wait – applications close May 15th!

JRL Program Overview

The Antioch Recreation Junior Recreation Leader program provides youth ages 13 through 15 with the opportunity to gain leadership skills and work experience by volunteering at local recreation centers and working with trained recreation staff. Participants gain professional experience beginning in the application and interview process, receive training in a variety of leadership and youth development skills, and go on to volunteer at our Coyote Hills Summer Camp, Youth Sports Camps, and Antioch Senior Center.

Youth work under the direct supervision of the Program Coordinators, Camp Directors, and Recreation Staff. It is essential for participants to be committed, responsible, and engaged. Junior Recreation Leaders (JRLs) are program volunteers who shadow part-time staff, assist when directed, and gain valuable experience connecting with peers and their community.

This year, the program will run for 6 weeks, from June 22, 2026 through July 31, 2026. Program hours are generally Monday through Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:00pm. Occasionally, hours will adjust to 8:30am to 1:00pm, depending on the site. There will be occasional field trips and off-site visits to local businesses. Junior Recreation Leaders are expected to be punctual and must be picked up on time at the end of the program day. Ask staff about available transportation options, if needed.

Applicants need to indicate their availability for the summer. We understand that families schedule vacations and other activities over the summer, so a short period when the applicant is not available does not disqualify the applicant. However, scheduling to miss 10 or more days of the program will affect applicant ranking.

Space is limited. Failure to attend the mandatory training on June 9th to 11th will result in dismissal from the program. Application must be fully completed; incomplete applications will not be considered. The application deadline is May 15th at 5 pm. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

For Application Documents visit www.antiochca.gov/645/Junior-Recreation-Leader.

If you have any questions, please email recreation@antiochca.gov.



Jr. Rec Leaders

