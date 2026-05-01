Help Empty the Shelters during National Pet Month

Source: Bissell Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters® 10th Anniversary Event

Adoption fees waived in Antioch May 1-17

By Becca Bryant

Today marks the start of National Pet Month, and the timing couldn’t be better.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters® – the nation’s largest funded adoption event – returns May 1-17, 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of the Foundation’s signature program. This milestone event celebrates a decade of lifesaving second chances for shelter pets. Hosted in partnership with 335 animal shelters across 39 states, the initiative helps make adoption more affordable by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $70 or less. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—ready to go from kennel to couch.

As shelters face increased intake during the spring months and adoptions struggle to keep pace, this event provides critical relief by helping thousands of pets find loving homes. Since launching in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped nearly 400,000 pets find homes through partnerships with 909 organizations across 49 states and Canada.

Source: Antioch Animal Services

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a leading national nonprofit founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, partners with animal welfare organizations by reimbursing adoption fees so that adopters pay $70 or less. Every pet is spay/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped – ready to go from kennel to couch.

“Ten years ago, Empty the Shelters® began with a simple goal—to bring awareness to the incredible pets in shelters,” said Bissell. “Today, it has grown into a national effort that has helped nearly 400,000 pets find families. Those adoptions have opened space for other pets to enter shelters, provided relief for shelter teams, and created the heartwarming joy that only adoption can bring. This impact has been made possible thanks to the commitment of shelters, adopters, donors and supporters across the country. As we celebrate 10 years, we encourage everyone to consider adoption and help more pets find the homes they deserve. It’s never too late to make a difference.”

Source: Antioch Animal Services

Antioch Animal Services Participates Again

Antioch Animal Services is participating in the Empty the Shelters® 10th Anniversary Event. Stop by Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at 300 L Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Antioch’s staff says, “Come check out our amazing pets and perhaps find your new best friend!”

For more information check adoptable pets at https://24petconnect.com/AntiochAdoptablePets or call (925) 779-6989, Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

Additional details & FAQs:

Events take place quarterly, with emergency activations during shelter crises.

Each shelter has its own process – contact them directly for applications, adoptable pets, and event hours.

BISSELL Pet Foundation does not operate a shelter or offer individual pet grants.

Follow @bissellpets on social media for updates and announcements.

Adoption saves two lives – the pet going home and the one who takes their place

Source: Antioch Animal Services

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,025 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

For more information about BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters® visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters/#.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Bissell Pet Foundation logo & slogan





Empty the Shelters May 2025 AAS 1





Empty the Shelters May 2025 AAS 3





Empty the Shelters May 2025 AAS 2





Empty the Shelters May 2025 AAS logo

