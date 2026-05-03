Transit tax ballot measure volunteer signature gathering effort collects 4th of 186,000 goal

Multiple Bay Area transit agencies would benefit from the five-county sales tax measure. Photo: MTC. Graphics source: Connect Bay Area

Paid effort also working before June 6th deadline in 5 Bay Area counties

By Allen D. Payton

On Wednesday, April 22nd, volunteer transit advocates celebrated gathering 46,300 signatures for the regional transit sales tax funding measure to help qualify it for the November ballot.

“’As of today, we’ve surpassed 46,300,’ wrote advocate Cyrus Hall in a celebratory email, according to a report by StreetsBlog SF. The goal was that by now they would ‘collect 45,000 grassroots signatures for Connect Bay Area by today.’”

While the effort must gather a total of the required 186,000 valid signatures of registered voters in the five Bay Area counties of Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara by June 6, the Connect Bay Area has raised more than $3 million to fund the paid-for effort.

“Insiders told Streetsblog that the larger, paid signature-gathering campaign is also on track, although its exact tabulations are a guarded secret,” the report added.

As previously reported, the proposed half-cent sales tax increase in four of the counties and one cent in San Francisco will last for 14 year duration and would generate about $1 billion per year.

Revenue from the tax measure will benefit multiple transit agencies in the region including Tri Delta Transit, County Connection and WestCat, as well as AC Transit and BART which serve Contra Costa County residents.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of the County Specific Dollars. It does not include money going to BART, Muni, AC Transit and Caltrain, or to regional improvements that aren’t designated by county, such as coordinated fare programs and accessibility improvements:

County Agencies:

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (2.5%, $26.51M)

Alameda County Transportation Commission (1%, $10.26M)

San Mateo County Transit District (4.7%, $50M)

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (25.1%, $264.07M)

Small Operators:

Contra Costa County small operators (1.5%, $15.75M)

Alameda County small operators (0.5%, $5.25M)

SF Bay Ferry (0.7%, $7M)

Golden Gate Transit (0.1%, $1M)

Without new and sustainable operations funding, the BART Board could shut down two of its five lines, close as many as 15 stations, and reduce service from 4,500 trains per week to just 500, with trains running only hourly and no weekend service. (See related article)



2026 Transit Tax Vote & agencies & co map FB

