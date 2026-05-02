Celebrate Antioch Foundation to host Jazz & Blues Festival May 9

5 Live Bands • Food Trucks • 40+ Artisan Vendors • Wine & Beer

By Michael Gabrielson

Spend the day with the Celebrate Antioch Foundation, enjoying five dynamic live bands, including a special guest appearance from our talented Deer Valley Jazz Band at the Jazz & Blues Festival, Saturday, May 9th.

Select from a variety of local food trucks, unwind under our shaded seating area or bring your own blankets and chairs for a relaxed festival experience.

Browse unique creations from over 40 artisan vendors, sip your favorite wine or beer, and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of jazz and blues.

Come relax at Williamson Ranch Park at the corner of Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue and enjoy Mother’s Day weekend in the heart of Antioch. Saturday, May 9th, 11 AM – 6 PM.

Come be a part of the experience. See you there!

Visit CelebrateAntioch.org for details.

*No outside coolers, umbrellas or pop-up canopies allowed, please no outside food or beverages.



Jazz and Blues Festival

