Traffic signals across Contra Costa County are getting smarter

Source: CCTA

CCTA introduces Countywide Smart Signals Project at approximately 365 intersections, 15 in Antioch

By Lindy Johnson, Director of External Affairs & Mike Blasky, Communications, Contra Costa Transportation Authority

At a groundbreaking event in Danville on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) marked the advancement of its Countywide Smart Signals project, a countywide effort to modernize approximately 365 intersections and give local agencies better real-time tools to improve safety, reduce unnecessary stops, and help traffic move more smoothly on some of the county’s most important corridors.

The project spans all 19 cities and towns, along with unincorporated Contra Costa County, and focuses on major Routes of Regional Significance where upgraded equipment can strengthen coordination and improve day-to-day traffic operations across jurisdictions. Antioch has 15 locations along Wilbur Avenue, A Street, W. 10th Street, Auto Center Drive, Somersville and Buchanan Roads.

A special thank you to CCTA Senior Engineer Andy Dillard, whose work and leadership helped move this project from concept to construction. His experience, including his earlier work with the Town of Danville, has been instrumental in shaping a project that started with local needs and is now growing into a countywide system upgrade.

Key Features of the Smart Signals include:

Traffic Signal Synchronization

Makes traffic lights work together so drivers spend less time in traffic, reducing travel times and delays while enhancing safety.

Video/Radar Vehicle, Pedestrian, and Bicycle Detection

Uses sensors to locate approaching vehicles, people, and bikers, and automatically adjust traffic lights for safer crossings. Provides real-time traffic data so cities can spot issues, improve timing, and keep roads safe.

Emergency Vehicle Preemption

Gives green lights to fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances so they can reach emergencies more quickly.

Transit Signal Priority

Helps buses move through traffic more smoothly to stay on schedule.

High-Speed Network

Connects signals through high-speed links so they can share information instantly.

Remote-View Sensors

Lets engineers see what’s happening at intersections and respond faster to problems.

Battery Back-up Systems

Keep traffic signals up and running during power outages.

Smart Signal Key Features. Source: CCTA

“The Countywide Smart Signals project is about bringing our traffic signal system up to a modern standard and giving our cities and towns better tools to keep people moving safely and efficiently,” said Tim Haile, Executive Director of CCTA. “These upgrades will help intersections work better together, support safer crossings for people walking and biking, and create the connected foundation we need for better traffic management over time.”

Upgrades to traffic signals could include signal synchronization, vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle detection, emergency vehicle preemption, transit signal priority, high-speed network connections, remote-view sensors, and battery backup systems, depending on local jurisdiction needs. Initial upgrades will begin in communities such as Danville and Concord, with additional countywide work to follow.

“This is exactly the kind of countywide investment that delivers local value,” said Candace Andersen, Supervisor, District 2, Contra Costa County. “For residents, it means smarter coordination, safer intersections, and better support for emergency response and transit. For our local jurisdictions, it means modern tools and stronger connections along the corridors that matter most.”

“We are proud to host this groundbreaking in Danville and help launch an effort that will benefit communities across Contra Costa County,” said Newell Arnerich, Mayor of Danville. “Danville residents experience every day how important signal timing and traffic operations are to safety and quality of life. Projects like Countywide Smart Signals will help our communities manage traffic more effectively while improving conditions for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and first responders.”

“Modern, connected transportation infrastructure is essential to keeping our communities safe and moving. I’m proud to have secured more than $7 million in federal funds to ensure our community has cutting-edge technology to reduce commutes and ensure safety. Contra Costa is leading the nation in investments like Countywide Smart Signals to help improve mobility, reduce delay, and strengthen the transportation networks commuters rely on every day,” said Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 10th Congressional District. “Today’s Contra Costa Transportation Authority’s Smart Signals project groundbreaking was many years in the making! I have been a proud champion of Smart Signals both here in Contra Costa and back on Capitol Hill where I have secured millions of federal dollars to bring this technology to our community. Thanks to this new project, CCTA will modernize traffic signals at more than 350 intersections throughout Contra Costa, implementing state-of-the-art Smart Signals technology to improve traffic flow and roadway safety to get CA-10 residents to and from home safely and quickly.”

CCTA says the project is designed to deliver three core benefits: safer travel, smoother trips, and better tools for cities and towns. Over time, the connected system is intended to support a broader countywide view of traffic conditions that can help agencies coordinate during major events and emergency situations. The project is funded at a total of $30.8 million through Measure J, local city contributions, as well as federal and state contributions.

We’re excited to see this work move forward and grateful to all of our city, county, regional, state, federal, and transit partners helping bring smarter infrastructure to Contra Costa County.

Residents can learn more, view the interactive project map, and download the project factsheet at ccta.ca.gov/projects/countywide-smart-signals.

CCTA also has a short educational video that explains the project here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX-Uh-Uuwo4

About the Contra Costa Transportation Authority

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters to manage countywide transportation sales tax revenue and to implement voter-approved projects and programs. CCTA is responsible for planning, funding, and delivering critical transportation infrastructure and services to keep Contra Costa County and the Bay Area moving. For more information visit Contra Costa Transportation Authority.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Smart Signal Key Features graphic





CCTA Smart Signals photo & map – Antioch

