Downtown Antioch Association to hold monthly meeting May 20th

By Debbie Blaisure

Just a gentle reminder that the next Downtown Antioch Association meeting is this Wednesday, May 20th at The Lemon Tree! Thank you to Nicole Holmes for hosting this month! Come to hear what our next steps are for the DAA! We would love to hear your input and feedback on things to come!

The Lemon Tree is located at 514 W. 2nd Street. For more information visit https://thelemontreeantioch.com.

For more information about the DAA visit https://antiochdaa.com or www.facebook.com/AntiochDAA.

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DAA Meeting 5-20-26

