Dana Eaton seeks promotion to Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools

Source: Eaton campaign

Brentwood Union School District Superintendent will apply his student-centered approach countywide

“We have a moral responsibility to make sure our children’s education is better than the one that we received,” – Dr. Dana Eaton

By Lisa Tucker

BRENTWOOD – In January, Dana Eaton launched his candidacy for Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools. This is an open seat.

“Students and learning are at the center of my work as superintendent of schools for the Brentwood Union School District and in my previous roles as a teacher and principal,” said Eaton. “I have consistently championed early literacy, student mental health, supporting the whole child, and school safety as foundational priorities, and will continue to do so as Contra Costa Superintendent of Schools.”

Dr. Eaton is serving his 13th year as superintendent of schools for the Brentwood Union School District and his 17th year as a superintendent overall. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as Superintendent for the Jefferson School District in Tracy from 2009 to 2013. Eaton has a nearly 30-year career in education including as a teacher and principal.

Dana with his wife, Renee and their children, James and Emily. Source: Eaton campaign .

He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from San Francisco State University, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Saint Mary’s College of California and a Doctor of Education – EdD degree in Educational Leadership from the University of La Verne.

Eaton currently serves on the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team State Governing Board, the state’s school finance oversight organization; the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence Superintendent Advisory Panel, the state’s support provider to school districts in need of academic assistance; and, is state president of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Superintendency Council, where he advocates on behalf of students, teachers, and educational leaders at the state and federal level.

“This experience has prepared me to help districts maintain sound fiscal practices and improve their Local Contral and Accountability Plans (LCAPs) to provide outstanding educational opportunities to every student,” said Eaton.

Current Contra Costa Superintendent of Schools, Lynn Mackey, is retiring and will not run for re-election. She has endorsed Eaton, stating “Dana is a highly experienced, well-respected superintendent here in Contra Costa County. He is deeply committed to public education, understands the role of the County Office, and brings steady, student-centered leadership.”

Dr. Dana Eaton speaks during a campaign fundraiser at McCauley Estate Vineyards in Brentwood on April 7, 2026. Photos by Allen D. Payton

During a campaign fundraiser on April 7th, the candidate said, “I really believe in the power of public education. At the same time, I think we’re in a time when we are at risk for our children and our children’s children having an inferior education. I think that as adults who have benefited from a public education that we have a moral responsibility to make sure our children’s education is better than the one that we received. And that’s why I’m running for County Superintendent of Schools.”

In recognition of Eaton’s leadership, he was named ACSA Superintendent of the Year for Alameda and Contra Costa Counties in both 2016 and 2023. He was also named Brentwood Citizen of the Year in 2019 by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce.

“As Superintendent, I will work to attract and support high-quality teachers and prioritize student success and learning whether in general education, special education, or alternative settings,” said Eaton.

Eaton comes from a long line of educators. His grandparents, mother, sister and wife all served their communities as teachers. Eaton lives in Brentwood with his family.

The primary election is in June in which he faces one opponent. Whoever receives a majority of the vote wins and will begin their term in December.

For more information about Dr. Eaton and his campaign visit www.eatonforschools.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Dr. Dana Eaton & family





Dana Eaton campaign logo & photo





Dana Eaton FR 4-7-26

