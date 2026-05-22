Antioch Water Park renovations update
Season opening postponed, closed until further notice
By City of Antioch Recreation Department
The City is pleased to share progress on the ongoing renovation of the Antioch Water Park, a project focused on improving safety, accessibility, and the overall guest experience.
Current work includes the re-plastering of the Lap Pool and Boulder Pool to enhance durability and water quality, as well as concrete repairs throughout the pool deck to address uneven surfaces and eliminate tripping hazards. These upgrades are essential to ensuring a safer environment for all visitors.
In addition, new pool lighting is being installed to improve visibility and extend usability during evening hours. Renovations to the park’s restroom facilities are also underway, bringing updated fixtures and improved accessibility for guests.
To further support accessibility, new ADA-compliant pool lift chairs are being installed at each pool, ensuring that guests of all abilities can safely and comfortably enjoy the facility.
To enhance communication and safety, a new public address (PA) system is also being installed, allowing staff to deliver clear announcements and emergency information throughout the facility.
See video of renovations.
5/22/26 UPDATE: Due to ongoing renovations, the Antioch Water Park is closed until further notice.
We appreciate the community’s patience during this renovation period. Please check our social media pages and website for the latest updates on park status. www.facebook.com/antiochrecreation
www.instagram.com/antiochrec_ca/
www.youtube.com/@AntiochRecreation
the attachments to this post:
Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 3
Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 2
Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 1