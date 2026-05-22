Antioch Water Park renovations update

The Lap Pool at the Antioch Water Park is undergoing repairs. Video screenshots source: Antioch Recreation Dept.

Season opening postponed, closed until further notice

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

The City is pleased to share progress on the ongoing renovation of the Antioch Water Park, a project focused on improving safety, accessibility, and the overall guest experience.

Current work includes the re-plastering of the Lap Pool and Boulder Pool to enhance durability and water quality, as well as concrete repairs throughout the pool deck to address uneven surfaces and eliminate tripping hazards. These upgrades are essential to ensuring a safer environment for all visitors.

Repairs are also being made to the slides.

In addition, new pool lighting is being installed to improve visibility and extend usability during evening hours. Renovations to the park’s restroom facilities are also underway, bringing updated fixtures and improved accessibility for guests.

To further support accessibility, new ADA-compliant pool lift chairs are being installed at each pool, ensuring that guests of all abilities can safely and comfortably enjoy the facility.

To enhance communication and safety, a new public address (PA) system is also being installed, allowing staff to deliver clear announcements and emergency information throughout the facility.

The walkway around the Boulder Pool is being replaced.

See video of renovations.

5/22/26 UPDATE: Due to ongoing renovations, the Antioch Water Park is closed until further notice.

We appreciate the community’s patience during this renovation period. Please check our social media pages and website for the latest updates on park status. www.facebook.com/antiochrecreation

www.instagram.com/antiochrec_ca/

www.youtube.com/@AntiochRecreation

www.tiktok.com/@antiochrec_ca



Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 3





Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 2





Antioch Water Park repairs video screenshot 1

