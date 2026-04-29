Response by Antioch Police Community Engagement Team officers leads to job for homeless man

Antioch Police Community Engagement Team Officers Riosbaas (left) and Shipilov (center) check on Harry on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, who was given a job by 7-Eleven owner Mena. Photo by Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, officers with the Antioch Police Community Engagement Team responded to a report of an unhoused individual trespassing on private property. When Officers Riosbaas and Shipilov arrived, they made contact with a young man named Harry. During their conversation with Harry, he explained that he had been experiencing homelessness for an extended period of time and was making efforts to obtain employment, so he could afford housing and transportation, but had been unsuccessful so far despite applying to several local businesses.

Officers used their contacts with Mena, the owner of 7-Eleven on Sunset Lane and Davison Drive, and gave Mena Harry’s contact information. Within 15 minutes Mena called Harry and set up a job interview while officers Riosbaas and Shipilov were still on scene. Harry was extremely grateful for the opportunity! Officers gave Harry some pointers for the interview and he aced it! Harry was hired and his first day of work was April 26, 2026.

Officers Riosbaas and Shipilov checked in on Harry on Tuesday, April 28 to congratulate him on his success and took the opportunity to pose with him and Mena.

These are the contacts that make a difference in our community. At the Antioch Police Department, our Community Engagement Team is committed to more than just enforcement. They’re here to build relationships, connect people with resources, and help create pathways to success.

This is just one example of how collaboration, compassion, and proactive policing can positively impact lives. We would like to thank Mena for being willing to give Harry an opportunity, and we wish Harry continued success in this next chapter.



APD CET Officers 7-11 owner & Harry

