Antioch Kaiser recognized among best in nation for exceptional maternity care

Source: Newsweek

Among 13 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals named by Newsweek magazine as “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals”

By Elissa Harrington, Sr. Media Relations & PR Representative, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, Calif. – With a commitment to providing safe, high-quality maternity care to parents and newborns, 13 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are being recognized by Newsweek magazine as among the best in the nation.

According to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026,” Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals met rigorous standards for maternity care, such as low rates of elective early deliveries and adherence to important safety protocols to protect new parents and their babies.

The 13 hospitals to receive the prestigious honor include: Antioch, Fresno, Oakland, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Leandro, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, and Walnut Creek.

This is the seventh year Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been recognized by Newsweek.

“Our hospitals are consistently recognized as among the top in the nation for the high-quality maternity care we provide and the personalized support we provide to our new families,” said Mike Bowers, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our clinical teams provide these new families with a seamless experience throughout every stage of their journey from prenatal to postpartum care.”

Kaiser Permanente delivers exceptional care

The national designation was awarded to only 460 hospitals in the United States with 65 of those in California. Kaiser Permanente has a total of 29 hospitals that received the elite designation in California, or about 45% of hospitals recognized in the state.

Newsweek and Statista, one of the world’s leading statistics portals and industry-ranking provider, partnered on this prestigious list, given that maternity care provided from pregnancy through birth and into postpartum is key to the long-term health of newborns and their mothers.

“Our physicians, midwives, nurses, and teams are proud to be recognized for providing comprehensive, patient-centered maternity care,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “Kaiser Permanente patients in Northern California are 20% less likely to require a cesarean section than those receiving care elsewhere in the state — a reflection of our use of evidence-based practices and our commitment to honoring each family’s needs and preferences.”

Last year, nearly 40,000 babies were delivered in Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals.

A focus on comprehensive maternity care

Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s comprehensive maternity care focuses on safe, high-quality care from prenatal to postpartum, including midwife services, prenatal classes, and support for breastfeeding and mental health.

Members are encouraged to focus on their health even before pregnancy. If a pregnant patient has a high-risk pregnancy or a chronic condition such as high blood pressure or diabetes, we tailor their care – including providing remote monitoring tools – to reduce risks, helping to keep mom and baby safe.

At Kaiser Permanente Northern California, we also partner with new parents to ensure they have the birthing experience they desire through a coordinated birthing plan that addresses everything from their delivery preferences to whether they want to breastfeed.

Support for mental and emotional health is another key component of maternity care at Kaiser Permanente. Regular screenings for prenatal and postpartum depression are part of every care plan, so we can connect those who are struggling with the care and support they need.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.



KP Newsweek 2026 Best Maternity Hospitals

