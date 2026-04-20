City of Antioch launches platform for expanded access to public documents ahead of federal ADA deadline

New DocAccess platform makes more than 4,000 city documents and 215,000 pages searchable, translatable and easier to use for residents of Antioch’s diverse community.

App required for Disability Assistance, charge after 30 minutes

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The City of Antioch has adopted DocAccess by CivicPlus to make public documents more accessible, searchable, and usable for residents, businesses, and community partners. The new platform transforms the city’s PDF files into WCAG-aligned HTML, helping Antioch advance its accessibility efforts under the U.S. Department of Justice’s ADA Title II rule, 28 CFR Part 35. Originally tied to an April 24, 2026, compliance deadline for local governments serving populations of 50,000 or more, that deadline has since been extended to April 26, 2027. Antioch made this transition ahead of the updated deadline, reinforcing the City’s commitment to improving digital access and usability for the community.

The rollout reflects Antioch’s commitment to transparency and public service while also responding proactively to a new federal standard for accessible web information and services. With a population of 115,016, the City is ensuring that residents can more easily access the information they rely on, whether they are reviewing council materials, budgets, strategic plans, ordinances, or archived records.

In total, the City has made 4,045 documents and 215,574 pages accessible through DocAccess — including archived and legacy content that was previously difficult to navigate on a phone, assistive technology, or in a different language. The platform offers instant translation in 250+ languages, AI-powered search and plain-language Q&A, mobile-friendly viewing even for older, handwritten, or scanned documents, and 24/7 live visual interpretation through Aira.io at no cost to the public.

“We wanted to do more than check a compliance box,” said Brad Helfenberger, Information Systems Director. “Our residents deserve access that is clear, practical, and respectful of their time. DocAccess helps us deliver that — and it does it in a way that supports the many languages and devices people use every day.”

Antioch’s decision is especially timely given the city’s linguistic diversity. According to American Community Survey estimates, more than one-third of residents speak a language other than English at home, with Spanish and Tagalog among the most common. DocAccess supports that reality by allowing users to ask questions about documents in their preferred language, while also helping people find the information they need from a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Screenshots of DocAccess information on City’s website. Source: City of Antioch

The City also emphasized the role of human support in the launch. DocAccess is backed by both internal human-in-the-loop review and external accessibility experts, with support available in English and Spanish. Complimentary assistance time is available to any member of the public who needs help navigating documents, filling out forms, or understanding content. City officials said that even with fully remediated files, it is important to approach access with humility because public needs and questions can vary widely.

In addition, the platform’s analytics tools will help the City better understand which documents generate the most interest, which questions residents ask most often, and which languages are being used. Those insights will support data-informed transparency while preserving privacy: no AI model training is permitted on Antioch content, and analytics are limited to aggregated, de-identified usage data without IP tracking or behavioral profiling.

App Required for Disability Assistance, Charge After 30 Minutes

However, users of the Disability Assistance are required to download an app and pay for the service after 30 minutes of free live visual interpreting through Aira to help you access a document.

Try out the City’s DocAccess by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page on the City’s website.



DocAccess info & Disability Assistance





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