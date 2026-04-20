Antioch Council to hold study sessions on 2026-27 Budget, Five-Year Capital Improvement Program

Proposed budget cuts include cancelling annual July 4th celebration

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch City Council will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2026, with Study Sessions on the Budget for Fiscal Years 2026-2027 and the Five-Year Capital Improvement Program for 2026-31.

Budget Study Session

The Council will discuss follow-up items from their meeting on March 24, 2026, including Position Vacancies, Consultant Services Contracts, Fiscal Year 2027 Fleet Replacements, American Rescue Plan (“ARPA”) funds remaining budgets, Budget Deficit Reduction Proposals totaling $5,360,641.

After transferring in $5 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund and making the proposed cuts, the City will end the 2027 Fiscal Year on June 30, 2027, with a $2,884,167 deficit.

One line item in the proposed budget cuts is to Cancel the 4th of July event. But it’s not clear if that is for this year during the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration or for July 4th, 2027. Questions have been sent to the city council members and staff. Please check back later for their responses.

Deficit Reduction Proposals for FY 2026-27 budget. Source: City of Antioch

Capital Improvement Program Study Session

According to the City staff report for the agenda item, the $74,359,000 Capital Improvements Budget for Revised Fiscal Year 2025/26 and $29,125,000 Capital Improvements Budget for Fiscal Year 2026/27 will be included in the City’s operating budget. Projects in the outlying years of the 5 Year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) 2026-2031 are for planning purposes and may be incorporated into future budgets.

View the entire agenda packet.

The Council meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. The meeting can also be viewed via livestream on the City’s website.



CHART A Deficit Reduction Proposals FY 26-27





Antioch_Spcl Council Mtg Budget & CIP

