Police investigate two men shot in Antioch attempted homicide

45-year-old in stable condition, 41-year-old in critical condition

By Acting Lt. Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m., Antioch Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4200 block of Lone Tree Way, near Mokelumne Way.

Officers arrived within minutes and searched the area, but no victims were initially located.

A short time later, Antioch Police Dispatch was notified that two adult men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers were able to confirm that both individuals, a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, were involved in the earlier shooting.

Both men were transported to a trauma center. One is listed in stable condition, and the other remains in critical condition.

The incident has been labeled an attempted homicide and the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective Ricardo Angelini at (925) 437-6056 or rangelini@antiochca.gov.

This preliminary information was provided by the Field Services Division. Any additional updates will be released by the Investigations Bureau.