Antioch Police share stats for past 30 days

All photos by Antioch PD

Including over 6,900 calls for service handled by patrol

By Antioch Police Department

March 28, 2026 – In the last 30 days, Antioch Police officers and dispatchers have been hard at work serving our community:

• 6,931 calls for service handled by patrol

• 978 cases documented and investigated

• 131 arrests made

• 15,500 phone calls answered by dispatch

Break that down:

• Nearly 10 calls for service every hour

• Over 21 phone calls every hour handled by dispatch

• A new case roughly every 45 minutes

With 84 sworn officers on the force, according to Officer Joseph Amiri during a presentation to the Downtown Antioch Association on Wednesday, March 25th.

This isn’t just numbers, this is constant demand. Every hour. Every shift. Every day.

We are honored to serve this community every day.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Ofcr door 3 officers Ofcr back APD





Two officers garage K9 Dispatcher APD

