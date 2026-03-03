Just five months on the job City of Antioch’s Community & Economic Development director no longer with City

Former Antioch Community and Economic Development Director Zach Seal is no longer with the City as of Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Photo source: City of Antioch

Former interim director will return to the position; posting for new assistant city manager will occur soon

By Allen D. Payton

After just shy of six months on the job, the City of Antioch Community and Economic Development Director Zach Seal is longer in the position as of Tuesday, March 3, 2026. As previously reported, he started on Oct. 6, 2025.

When informed of Seal’s possible departure, City Manager Bessie Scott was asked, Tuesday afternoon, if Seal had been terminated and for any details. She did not respond. City PIO, Jaden Baird was asked about the matter, but he was not aware of it and said he would contact Scott.

A portion of the email sent by City Manager Scott to all City employees regarding the leadership change in the Community and Economic Development Department on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Screenshot courtesy of a resident who chose to remain anonymous.

Then thanks to a resident who shared a copy of it with the Herald at 7:59 PM and chose to remain anonymous, it was revealed that Scott sent the following email entitled, “Staffing Update: Community and Economic Development Department” to “All City Employees” at 5:55 PM:

Hello Team Antioch,

I want to share an important staffing update. As of today, Zach Seal, our Community and Economic Development Director, is no longer with the City. We thank him for his service during the time that he was here and wish him well in his future endeavors.

While leadership transitions are never easy, our focus remains on maintaining continuity in the important work of supporting Antioch’s economic growth and business community. In the meantime, we will be continuing with the ongoing economic development activities that are currently underway while we begin a formal recruitment process for a new Community and Economic Development Director. David Storer will be the Interim Community and Economic Development Director for the time being.

Economic development remains a top priority for the City. We will continue advancing efforts to attract investment, support local businesses, and position Antioch for long-term economic vitality.

I appreciate the professionalism and dedication our staff brings to this work every day. As we move through this transition, I will keep you informed of next steps in the recruitment process.

Thank you for your continued commitment to serving our community. ~Bessie

Bessie Marie Scott, EMPA, CIG

City Manager

————

However, no announcement was provided to the local media to inform the public.

The following questions were then sent to both Scott and Baird:

“Was he terminated or did he voluntarily resign?

Why after just six months on the job?

Did he not meet expectations?

Was he supposed to accomplish something that he didn’t?

What did he actually accomplish during his brief tenure?”

They were also asked for anything else they could share.

New City Attorney Lori Asuncion started on Monday. Asked last week if she had considered, lately hiring an assistant city manager, Scott responded, “Yes! Posting coming out soon.”

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



