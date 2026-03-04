City of Antioch to host annual Eggstravaganza March 28
With four Easter Egg Hunts!
By Antioch Recreation Department
Antioch families, plan to hop on over to your neighborhood park for a community-wide egg hunt on Saturday, March 28th!
The Recreation Department invites residents to enjoy a free egg hunt and festive photos with the Easter Bunny at a park near you. We will be coming to each district in the city, so gather your baskets, bring your friends and neighbors, and celebrate the season right in your own backyard. Take a look at our list of parks to locate the park closest to you:
Eggstravaganza – Easter Egg Hunts
Saturday, March 28, 2026
10AM-11AM
Contra Loma Estates Park | Mahogany Way
Gentrytown Park | Monterey Drive
12PM-1PM
Meadow Creek Park | Vista Grande Drive
Diablo West Park | 2000 Prewett Ranch Drive
For inquires contact recreation@antiochca.gov or call our front desk at (925) 776-3050.
Let’s fill our parks with smiles, laughter, and community spirit. We can’t wait to see you there!
