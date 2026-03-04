City of Antioch to host annual Eggstravaganza March 28

With four Easter Egg Hunts!

By Antioch Recreation Department

Antioch families, plan to hop on over to your neighborhood park for a community-wide egg hunt on Saturday, March 28th!

The Recreation Department invites residents to enjoy a free egg hunt and festive photos with the Easter Bunny at a park near you. We will be coming to each district in the city, so gather your baskets, bring your friends and neighbors, and celebrate the season right in your own backyard. Take a look at our list of parks to locate the park closest to you:

Eggstravaganza – Easter Egg Hunts

Saturday, March 28, 2026

10AM-11AM

Contra Loma Estates Park | Mahogany Way

Gentrytown Park | Monterey Drive

12PM-1PM

Meadow Creek Park | Vista Grande Drive

Diablo West Park | 2000 Prewett Ranch Drive

For inquires contact recreation@antiochca.gov or call our front desk at (925) 776-3050.

Let’s fill our parks with smiles, laughter, and community spirit. We can’t wait to see you there!



Eggstravaganza 2026

