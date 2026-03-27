Following collision DUI driver arrested in Antioch

The DUI driver’s tequila bottle and being instructed by an Antioch Police Officer while taking his unsuccessful sobriety test before the arrest on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photos: Antioch PD

Struck car of lady who called police on him

By Antioch Police Department

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, near the Antioch Marina, a keen-eyed citizen noticed something was a little off about the driver of a nearby SUV. Moments later, that same driver crashed into her vehicle and took off like he had somewhere very important to be. Unfortunately for him, that destination ended up being jail.

The victim immediately called 9-1-1 and stayed on the line, giving our dispatchers live updates on the suspect’s location as he tried to make his not-so-great escape. Officers quickly caught up, stopped the driver, and confirmed what everyone already suspected, he was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect, who was too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests, was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. A large bottle of tequila was found inside the vehicle.

Big thanks to the alert citizen who kept dispatch updated. Your quick actions helped officers safely locate the suspect and get an impaired driver off the road before anyone else was hurt.

Drive sober.



DUI driver’s tequila bottle & sobriety test APD

