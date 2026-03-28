Antioch Rivertown Jamboree crab feed fundraiser April 25

By the Antioch Rivertown Jamboree Board of Directors

Dear Community Member:

On behalf of the Antioch Rivertown Jamboree Board of Directors, we invite you to support our community work—a mission that has benefited our neighbors since 1985. To continue these efforts, we are hosting our Annual Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6435 at 815 Fulton Shipyard Road, Antioch.

Tickets are $70 per person (or $75 at the door if not sold out) and includes crab or tri-tip (by special request), clam chowder, salad, pasta, garlic bread and dessert. Drinks begin at 4pm and Dinner will be served 6pm-8pm. Click here: Rivertown Jamboree 2026 Crab Feed Ticket Registration

Donors Needed

We’re currently seeking donations for our auction and raffle. Donating by April 11th ensures we can feature your name/business name in our event program! We are particularly interested in securing some of these items:

● Electronics & Tech: A 65” Smart TV, Cricut “Joy” or “Silhouette” machine, sports binoculars, iPad, Apple AirPods, a Nintendo Switch.

● Experiences: Hotel stays, vacation packages, local outings, or event tickets.

● Themed Gift Baskets: A great way to feature your business, culture, or a hobby. Please list the basket’s contents and notate the estimated $ value of the whole basket. Food must be sealed and unexpired.

● Gift Cards/Certs: Please include a sheet with name of donor & the dollar amount

We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit (Tax ID: 68-0159140). Please consult with your tax preparer and the IRS about how your contribution may be tax-deductible. Beyond that, you’ll have the satisfaction of supporting a local cause. To confirm a donation please email Sara at kmittens@gmail.com or if you don’t have email, call Betty at (510) 305-3770.

Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to partnering with you!



CRAB FEED Reg. Updated 2026 – Google Docs

