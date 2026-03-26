During Antioch shooting investigation police make one arrest, confiscate loaded gun

Officers Molina and Loroño and the confiscated loaded gun. Photos: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Last week Officers Marcos Molina and Alejandro Loroño responded to a ShotSpotter activation for two rounds fired near the 400 block of Lawton Street. When they arrived, community members quickly pointed them toward a group near the train tracks.

Officers contacted several individuals in the area and, through their investigation, identified one individual with multiple outstanding warrants. He was safely detained, and officers located a loaded firearm concealed in his clothing. He was arrested for his warrants and weapon related violations and booked.

We are grateful for the community members who provided information and support during this incident. Your willingness to get involved helps us respond quickly and keep our neighborhoods safe. This is a great example of how teamwork between our officers and the community makes a difference every day.



Officers Molina and Loroño & gun APD

