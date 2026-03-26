Antioch resident Alexander “Sani” Fontana turns 104

Long-time Antioch resident Alexander “Sani” Fontana turned 104 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo by Allen D. Payton

A Minnesota native, he’s lived here for 85 years, is a World War II veteran and former Dow Chemical company employee

By Allen D. Payton

Born on March 25, 1922, Antioch resident Alexander Rocco “Sani” Fontana turned 104 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Plans are in the works to celebrate with family and fellow residents and staff of the Tre Vista Senior Living community in Antioch where he lives.

Fontana shared that his real first name is “Alexander and they cut it to Alec.” His middle name is Rocco. “It was planned from my father’s side of the family,” he stated.

“Sani is a nickname inherited through my grandpa who was Santi. It got shortchanged from Santi to Sani,” Fontana added.

Asked about his family, Sani said, “My brother Leo was right behind me by 13 months. Leo, who also lived at Tre Vista, turned 100 in 2023 and passed away in August, that year.

They also had a younger sister named Lilly.

“We were very close. Lilly was two years younger than Leo,” Sani said.

He then shared about his life, family, and why and when they came to California and ended up in Antioch.

“We were born in Minnesota. I graduated from high school in 1940, and we moved out here in 1941,” Sani said. “Our parents waited for Leo to graduate and then made the move. Lilly was the baby. She died two or three years ago.”

“My stepfather had asthma real bad and this climate suited him. He had relatives out here, also,” Fontana continued. “So, the move was made through the family. We moved to Pittsburg for a short time. We built a house in Antioch on Alpha Way and 18th Street. That was the homestead. It’s still there.”

Asked if he was married, Sani said, “I was married for 54 years to Betty Machado, a local girl. She passed about two years ago. There are a lot of Machados in Oakley.”

They didn’t have any children.

Asked what he did for fun and if he was involved in the community like his brother, Fontana said, “I played softball a lot as an adult. Leo handled all the politics. I just stood by and watched.”

Sani then shared about his other family members in Antioch.

“Leo’s daughter, Andrea and Lilly’s daughter, Stephanie still live in the area,” he stated. “My nephew Randall, Leo’s son, passed away at a young age, in his 40’s.”

Asked if he had any other relatives Sani said, “Not that I know of. I am the last of the Mohicans”

Sani worked for Dow Chemical in Pittsburg.

“I put in a number of years there,” he stated. “I was a working man, go to work every day, spent time with family, our family was very close. All the holidays were held together, birthdays and everything.”

Asked about any travels Sani said, “We traveled within the U.S.” Being Italian he was asked if he had been to Italy. Sani said, “I flew over it, but I never landed in Italy.”

He then shared about his military service in the Air Force during World War II.

“I did 39 missions as a tail gunner in a B24 in Europe,” Fontana stated. “We were stationed in England. All of the targets we flew over were in Germany.”

“Leo served in the same branch as I was in, but he didn’t do any flying,” Sani continued. “He was a grounder for the 8th Air Force also in England.”

Asked if he was drafted or was able to choose which branch to serve in Fontana stated, “I chose Air Force. We trained in the United States in Tonopah, Nevada, then two weeks training in Ireland, then we did our missions.”

“We were nomads,” he added.

Asked how long he served in the military he responded, “The war ended and we were released.”

About his secret to growing old he said, “One day followed the other and you just go along with it. I didn’t do anything special.”

Asked what it’s like to be 104 he said simply, “Same as any other day.”

A birthday party will be planned at Tre Vista for some time in the near future.

Happy 104th Birthday, Sani Fontana!



Sani Fontana turns 104

