Raley’s Food For Families marks 40 years of hunger relief

Launches new 2026 infrastructure grant cycle to strengthen food access in communities it serves

New grant-funding round supports critical infrastructure needs at food banks and partner agencies throughout California and Nevada

By Carol Barsotti, Chief Communications Officer, The Raley’s Companies

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA – For 40 years, Raley’s Food For Families has been a steadfast partner in the fight against hunger. Since 1986, the organization has donated more than 81 million dollars and 70 million pounds of wholesome, nutritious food to its existing network of 12 Feeding America food bank partners and their subsequent network of more than 2,400 agencies.

Now, as Raley’s Food For Families marks this significant anniversary, the organization is demonstrating its long-term dedication with the launch of its renewed 2026 Infrastructure Grant Program. The grant initiative builds on immediate hunger relief efforts by investing in infrastructure that enables sustained, meaningful impact for years to come.

“For four decades, Food For Families has been privileged to donate millions of pounds of food and to provide support to hungry families across our communities. This milestone is a moment to celebrate that impact and recommit to the long-term work of food security,” said Julie Teel, President of Food For Families Board of Directors. “By focusing on infrastructure, we’re strategically making funds available so these vital community partners can strengthen their ability to get food to those who need it most.”

Building on a Year of Impact

The new grant cycle builds on the success of the inaugural 2025 Infrastructure Grant Program, which distributed just over $340,000 to support critical needs identified by food banks and their partner agencies. The first funding round made a significant impact, including funds for refrigeration units, box trucks, forklifts, and pallet jacks, along with many smaller infrastructure items, such as shelving units.

“These investments directly translate to increased food access for families by allowing food bank staff and volunteers to work more efficiently, ultimately serving more people with the same resources. For example, a single pallet jack can save 76 manual trips per truckload,” said Teel. “The grant funding is a tangible example of the profound commitment Raley’s has made to the communities it serves.”

2026 Infrastructure Grant Cycle Details and Guidelines

The 2026 Infrastructure Grant Program will prioritize grants that directly increase food access rather than focus on food education. Eligible applicants include partner agencies, food pantries and closets affiliated with Raley’s Food For Families’ Feeding America food bank partners:

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Central California Food Bank

Food Bank for Monterey County

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Feeding the Foothills

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

Second Harvest Silicon Valley

Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County

Second Harvest of The Greater Valley

Yolo Food Bank

As a way to celebrate and recognize its long-term food bank partner network, Raley’s will also highlight the work of one partner food bank each month throughout 2026. For more information about the 2026 Infrastructure Grant Program food bank partners should reach out to their Feeding America food bank partner.

“We’re honored to mark 40 years of food security leadership and real-world impact,” said Teel. “Raley’s Food For Families has remained committed in its mission to alleviate hunger by providing nutritious food to those in need. The organization’s longevity reflects a deep-rooted belief that food security is foundational to community health and opportunity.”

About Raley’s Food For Families

Raley’s Food For Families is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, which provides food to Feeding America Food Bank Members and their network of more than 2,400 partner agencies. The organization serves the communities of Northern and Central California and Northern and Central Nevada through Raley’s, Raley’s O-N-E Markets, Bel Air Markets and Nob Hill Foods stores. Since 1986, the organization has donated over 81 million dollars and 70 million pounds of fresh, wholesome food to its partners. With a long commitment to local communities, Raley’s Food For Families continues to grow and thrive as an organization dedicated to alleviating hunger by providing nutritious food to those who need it most. For more information and to learn how to donate, visit www.foodforfamilies.org. Raley’s Food For Families tax ID is 68-0195082.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a family-operated customer experience grocery company. Founded in 1935, Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 119 stores under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Raley’s O-N-E Market. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Please visit at www.raleys.com for more information. Raley’s is a division of The Raley’s Companies.



