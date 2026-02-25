First Annual Bay Rideout event by Najee Harris’ Da Bigger Picture Foundation March 8

Co-founded by NFL running back Najee Harris and his mother, Tianna Hicks, Da Bigger Picture Foundation is a reflection of family, perseverance and giving back. What started as a vision between mother and son has grown into a mission focused on service, youth empowerment and creating real impact where it’s needed most.

Donations fuel every foundation program — from Get Fitted to youth camps, fun events like the Bay Rideout and community drives.

Da Bigger Picture Foundation – Where Confidence Meets Opportunity! Creating access and opportunity for youth through community programs, school partnerships and events that build confidence. For more information or to donate visit https://dabiggerpicture.com



DBPF Bay Rideout 3-8-26

