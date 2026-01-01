Antioch Police Department to host Sycamore Substation Grand Opening March 11

The Antioch Police Department’s Sycamore Substation is located in the Sycamore Square shopping center at the corner of Sycamore Drive and L Street. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The Antioch Police Department will host a grand opening ceremony for its new Sycamore Substation in the Sycamore Square shopping center on Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During their meeting on April 22, 2025, the Antioch City Council voted 5-0 to approve an 18-month lease agreement between the City of Antioch and Yahya Korin Sycamore Square, LLC for a Police Department Substation located at 1084 Sycamore Drive, at a cost not to exceed $33,127.50.

As previously reported by the Herald, the total approved by the council includes Lease Costs for monthly rent of $1.00 for three months and $840.00 for 15 months for a total of $12,603.00.

In addition, the council approved spending $10,524.50 for the City’s 50% share of the total $21,049.00 cost for Ballistic Glass and Installation as well as Substation Setup Costs including one-time expenditures for furnishings, signage, technology and operational readiness for $10,000.00.

The new substation represents a strategic investment in public safety infrastructure and community-based policing in Antioch. The project was supported in part by a $25,000 award through the Contra Costa County Community Impact Fund. The funding was recommended by District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis and jointly supported by District 5 Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston, with each district contributing $12,500.

The funding was recommended for approval by Burgis and approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The allocation supports the department’s continued efforts to strengthen neighborhood safety and improve response capabilities in Eastern Contra Costa County.

City Manager Bessie Marie Scott expressed appreciation for the County’s partnership, stating, “I want to express our sincere gratitude for your decision to allocate funding to our police department for the Substation in Sycamore. Your commitment to public safety and to ensuring that our officers have the resources they need to serve our community is deeply appreciated. This investment strengthens not only the department, but the wellbeing of our neighborhoods as a whole. Thank you for your leadership, your responsiveness to community needs here in Antioch, and your dedication to keeping our city safe.”

The grand opening event will include brief remarks from City and County representatives and an opportunity to tour the facility.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Sycamore Square & APD Substation 02-27-26

