Join Willow Park Mercantile for our Annual High Tea Party! In The Spirit of Bridgerton we will have lots of fun Bridgerton-themed merchandise! We’ll be serving treats and tea and lots of fun! Dress up if you like and visit the Hen and Drake Tea Room, just across W. 2nd street. Don’t miss this fun event!

“Bridgerton” is a popular Netflix series that follows the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton family in Regency-era London, blending historical drama with modern themes.

Spend an afternoon searching for your next treasure in 4,000 sq. ft. of space featuring an eclectic array or merchandise from a variety of vendors.

The store is located at 205 G Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For more information visit willowparkmercantile.com.

Paid advertisement



Willow Park Bridgerton flier 2026

