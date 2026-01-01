Fire Chief Broschard announces retirement from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Lewis Broschard to retire after 18 years of service. Photo: Con Fire

By Lauren Ono, PIO, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Concord, CA – Fire Chief Lewis Broschard has announced his retirement from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District after more than 18 years of service. The announcement marks the conclusion of a distinguished career dedicated to public safety, leadership, and service to the residents of Contra Costa County and to the men and women of Contra Costa Fire.

“Serving as Fire Chief for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Chief Broschard. “I am incredibly proud of the members of this organization and grateful for the trust and support of the community, our Board of Supervisors, and the County Administrator’s Office. I leave knowing the District is positioned for continued success.”

Under Chief Broschard’s tenure, the Fire District has experienced significant organizational and operational advancements, including the annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District, and entered into a contract for service with the City of Pinole. The District established a firefighting hand crew program, launched a seasonal aerial firefighting helicopter program, implemented an apparatus replacement program, increased staffing in operations and fire prevention, and undertook the rebuilding of several fire stations. Additionally, the regional fire dispatch center was expanded and modernized, 911 dispatcher staffing levels were increased, emergency ambulance operations were strengthened and expanded, and numerous health and wellness initiatives were introduced for our members. Significant wildfire mitigation projects were funded and completed across the county and over 40 new Firewise communities were formed in the District. The District also achieved a substantial improvement in its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, advancing from a combined 3/8B and 4/9 to a uniform Class 2/2Y rating across the district.

“Chief Broschard has led the Fire District through complex operational challenges, historic wildfire seasons, and significant organizational growth, all while maintaining a focus on the safety of residents and fire personnel. We are deeply grateful for his decades of service and wish him a long and fulfilling retirement.” Board Chair Diane Burgis, District 3 Chair.

Chief Broschard’s retirement will be effective March 30, 2026. Information regarding the process for selecting the next Fire Chief will be announced separately.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District extends its sincere appreciation to Fire Chief Lewis Broschard for his years of distinguished service and congratulates him on a well-earned retirement.

About Contra Costa County Fire Protection District – Con Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than one million residents and visitors in 13 cities and 12 unincorporated areas across our expanded 582 square-mile jurisdiction. The district comprises 35 fire stations and more than 670 firefighters and professional staff.



