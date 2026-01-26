Pittsburg man arrested after disturbing Antioch residents early Monday morning

Following police pursuit and threats to officers; held on $105,000 bail

By Lt. Michael Mellone, Antioch Police Department

This morning, Monday, January 26, 2026, at 4:17 a.m., Antioch Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a disturbance in the 800 block of L Street. The caller reported that a man was knocking on a resident’s door and telling the occupants they did not live there, before returning to his vehicle, honking repeatedly and driving in circles in the area.

Officers responded and learned the man, later identified as Jesse Ryan Cheroti, a 35-year-old resident of Pittsburg, (born 2/25/1990) was unknown to the residents and was alleged to have attempted to hit one of them with his vehicle during their encounter.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop. Cheroti failed to yield and fled at a slow speed before being stopped by officers. Officers attempted to negotiate with Cheroti and employ de-escalation techniques, but he was not cooperative. During the incident, Cheroti made verbal threats toward responding officers and later attempted to flee a second time.

Following the second attempt to flee, officers deployed a tire deflation device and again boxed the vehicle in, bringing the pursuit to an end. Officers were able to safely take Cheroti into custody. He was transported and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Cheroti was arrested for the following violations:

Penal Code 245(a)(1) — Assault with a deadly weapon (other than a firearm)

Penal Code 71 — Threats against a public officer or employee

Vehicle Code 2800.4 — Evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite direction of traffic

Vehicle Code 23152(f) — Driving under the influence of drugs

No injuries were reported to officers or members of the public.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 10-inch tall, 160-pound Cheroti is Hispanic and being held on $105,000 bail.

According to RecentlyBooked.com, he was arrested on Jan. 13 by San Joaquin County Sheriff for DUI.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441 and reference Case #26-900.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this arrest.



