The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spent time in Contra Costa County. George Gordon (far left), then-President of the Community College District Board, and an unidentified man, welcomed Dr. King to Contra Costa College in San Pablo in February 1964 for an on-campus speech. Board President Gordon and Dr. King on stage before his speech. (Right) Photos courtesy of Scott Gordon

Deadline: Feb. 1; Awards Celebration: Feb. 26

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Los Medanos College (LMC) is pleased to announce its call for nominees, recognizing community civil rights and social justice champions, and students whose activism sets them apart as emerging leaders. Use this form (or visit www.losmedanos.edu/mlk) to submit a nomination. The nomination deadline is February 1, 2026.

Award recipients will be honored at LMC’s 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebration at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2026, in the Student Union Conference Center of the Pittsburg Campus, 2700 E. Leland Road.

Award Categories:

Emerging Leadership Award

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Emerging Leadership Award recognizes an LMC student or alumnus who embodies the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and, who within the past year, has made a significant difference on the LMC campus or in the local community through advocacy and social justice. Emerging leaders in our community exemplify the principles of Dr. King and affect social change. Dr. King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Visionary Leadership Award

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Visionary Leadership Award recognizes a member of the East Contra Costa County community who demonstrates the qualities of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Visionary Leadership Award honors individuals who embody Dr. King’s strengths as a transformational, servant leader. Dr. King inspired others to shape the future articulated in his vision. He focused on the well-being, growth, and empowerment of others and the community he served. Dr. King said, “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

Beloved Community Award

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Award is presented to a local resident who has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to service and who best represents the core values modeled by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Beloved Community Award is inspired by the term popularized by Dr. King – a global vision in which, as noted by The King Center: all people can share in the wealth of the earth; poverty, hunger, and homelessness will not be tolerated; racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry, and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood; and love and trust will triumph over fear and hatred. At the heart of the quest for the Beloved Community is agape love, which Dr. King described as “understanding, redeeming goodwill for all” – a love “seeking to preserve and create community.”

According to Martinez resident, Scott Gordon, whose father, George Gordon was President of the Contra Costa Community College Board in 1964, that February, Dr. King visited the county for a speech at Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

About LMC

LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



