Join us for an important community conversation about human trafficking. We’re screening “Buying Her,” a powerful documentary exposing the realities of human trafficking in America. This is a chance to learn, connect with local advocates and take action.

Friday, January 23 | 6:00 PM

El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd Street, Antioch

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Panel discussion with local experts & service providers

Q&A session

Why this matters:

Raise awareness about human trafficking

Educate on warning signs & prevention

Inspire action for change

If you or someone you know needs help:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

RSVP: bit.ly/screeningbuyingher

Together, we can make a difference.



