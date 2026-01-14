«
Film, community conversation on human trafficking in Antioch Jan. 23

By City of Antioch

Join us for an important community conversation about human trafficking. We’re screening “Buying Her,” a powerful documentary exposing the realities of human trafficking in America. This is a chance to learn, connect with local advocates and take action.

Friday, January 23 | 6:00 PM

El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd Street, Antioch

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

  • Panel discussion with local experts & service providers
  • Q&A session

Why this matters:

  • Raise awareness about human trafficking
  • Educate on warning signs & prevention
  • Inspire action for change

If you or someone you know needs help:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

RSVP: bit.ly/screeningbuyingher

Together, we can make a difference.


