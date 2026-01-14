Film, community conversation on human trafficking in Antioch Jan. 23
By City of Antioch
Join us for an important community conversation about human trafficking. We’re screening “Buying Her,” a powerful documentary exposing the realities of human trafficking in America. This is a chance to learn, connect with local advocates and take action.
Friday, January 23 | 6:00 PM
El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd Street, Antioch
FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
- Panel discussion with local experts & service providers
- Q&A session
Why this matters:
- Raise awareness about human trafficking
- Educate on warning signs & prevention
- Inspire action for change
If you or someone you know needs help:
National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888
RSVP: bit.ly/screeningbuyingher
Together, we can make a difference.
