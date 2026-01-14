Contra Costa Board of Supervisors installs new leadership

District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis is given her oath of office as the new Chair for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors by Judge Edward G. Weil as District 4 Supervisor Ken Carlson and her stepmother, Nancy Peterson, look on during ceremonies on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Photos: CCCounty

Diane Burgis takes helm as Chair, Ken Carlson to serve as Vice Chair

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County

(Martinez, CA) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors held its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday at the County Administration Building, ushering in a new chapter of leadership. District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis was sworn in as Chair, and District 4 Supervisor Ken Carlson assumed the role of Vice Chair. Their oaths of office were administered by the Honorable Edward G. Weil, a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge.

Supervisor Burgis represents the 222,000 residents of District 3, which includes a portion of Antioch, plus, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley. First elected in 2016 and reelected in 2024, she serves on over 30 local and regional committees, including as Chair of the Legislation Committee, and the Internal Operations Committee. She also leads California’s Delta Protection Commission and serves on the State’s Delta Stewardship Council.

“At a time when our communities are facing complex challenges, I look forward to advancing solutions that strengthen emergency preparedness and public safety, expand access to mental health services, and ensure County government remains responsive, equitable, and accountable to the residents we serve,” Chair Burgis said.

District 4 Supervisor Ken Carlson takes his oath of office as the Board’s new Vice Chair for 2026.

Supervisor Carlson represents District 4, which includes the cities of Clayton, Pleasant Hill and a majority of Concord and Walnut Creek. He brings a strong background in public service and community engagement, with a focus on equity, mental health, and public safety.

“Serving as Vice Chair is an opportunity to help guide the County’s work with stability, collaboration, and a clear focus on results,” said Vice Chair Ken Carlson. “Alongside Chair Burgis and the full Board, my focus will be on delivering practical solutions that support public safety, promote mental health and well-being, and reflect the values of the diverse communities we represent.”

Chair Burgis and Vice Chair Carlson will lead the five-member Board, which oversees a $7.16 billion budget and serves 1.2 million residents across Contra Costa County.

For more information about the Board of Supervisors, visit: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/9970/Board-of-Supervisors. For more information about Supervisor Diane Burgis, visit: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6437/District-3-Supervisor-Diane-Burgis. For more information about Supervisor Ken Carlson, visit: cccounty.us/Carlson.



Ken Carlson oath as CCC Bos VChair 1-13-26





Burgis sworn in as CCC BoS Chair 1-13-26

