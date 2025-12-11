Join former 49er Jeremy Newberry for Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. 2025 Toy Drive & Car Show! Sunday, Dec. 14. 11am– 3pm at Lumpy’s Diner at 5891 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Your $25 donation or unwrapped gift for a child gets you a delicious barbecue lunch by Kinder’s BBQ and entrance to the So-Low Riderz Car Show.

If you’re unable to make it, we also accept Venmo donations @NewberrysBlock we’re a 501c3 organization 100% of your donations go toward underprivileged children. Thank you.

Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. is a non-profit organization providing underprivileged children the opportunity to participate in sports by sponsoring scholarships and equipment to youth programs Benefiting Leagues Offering Children Kindness.

For more information call (925) 783-6050, email newberrysblock@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/NewberrysBlock.



