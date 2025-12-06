Antioch woman whose body was found near Water Park identified

Latisha Moore. Source: GoFundMe

Family raising funds for funeral, memorial expenses

By Allen D. Payton

According to reports on Next Door and by a reader of the Herald, a woman’s body was found near the Antioch Water Park on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. According to Contra Costa County Deputy Coroner Dasia Pickett, “The decedent was Latisha Moore, 39 years old. Moore was an Antioch resident.”

Other residents mentioned she was shot, and a gun was found next to her and did not know if it was a suicide or homicide. When asked if she could share the cause of death, Pickett responded, “I cannot at this time. Thank You for understanding.”

However, when asked if the cause of death was suicide and if some kids discovered her body as other residents had reported, Antioch Police Lt. Bill Whitaker responded, “Yes, it was a suicide which we try not to publicize for the family, and she was found by a group of young adults.”

A December 9th Facebook post by Richonda Shields Redd shared additional information about Moore:

“Our family is heartbroken as we prepare to say goodbye to our beloved one Latisha Moore who passed away December 6th, 2025. Our hearts are saddened and we’re loss of words. Losing someone you love is never easy, and we’re trying our best to navigate this emotional time while also facing the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses.

We want to give Latisha the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves, one that reflects the love, kindness, and strength she showed throughout her life. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help lighten the weight on our shoulders as we make these arrangements.

If you aren’t able to donate, please share this page or keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love and support.”

To Donate contact: Richonda Redd

Zelle/ApplePay : (925) 752- 1183

Venmo: @Richonda-Redd

Cashapp : $Richonda40

In addition, a GoFundMe page has been created entitled, “Support for Latisha’s Memorial Service” on which the same information is shared.



