Presented by One Day At a Time and Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K.

ANTIOCH — IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!

Hope In Motion is back, and this year, we’re pouring even more love, purpose and community spirit into our holiday tradition! One Day at A Time is collaborating with Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. to bring joy to kids in Antioch.

Former 49er Jeremy Newberry was in Antioch on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2025, for the annual Newberry’s BLOCK Toy Drive & Car Show at Lumpy’s Diner in Antioch. Photos by Allen D. Payton

The toys collected during the successful Toy Drive and Car Show by Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. at Lumpy’s Diner in Antioch on Sunday, Dec. 14. will be distributed this Sunday, Dec. 21. (Details below) (See more photos on the AntiochHeraldCA Facebook page. Click the View post button)

Photos by Allen D. Payton.

This season, we’re wrapping support around the youth and communities throughout Antioch, not just to give toys, but to offer hope, connection and a reminder that none of us are in this alone.

In times when the world feels divided, we choose unity. When resources feel scarce, we choose generosity. This event is not about what we give it’s about why we give. It’s about building a community where every child feels seen, valued, and celebrated.

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT

To make this year’s event possible, we are calling on individuals, organizations, and businesses who believe in investing in their community:

Donations of new or gently used toys

Clothing, warm wear, and accessories

Books that inspire, educate, and uplift

Volunteers ready to serve with heart

Business Sponsors who want to make a lasting impact

Whether it’s just support, in-kind contributions, or resources your business can provide, sponsorships help us expand our reach and multiply the joy we can deliver to local families. This is an opportunity for businesses to stand with Antioch, support our youth, and be visibly part of something meaningful.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photos with Santa

Donuts & Light Beverages

Toy Distribution for Local Families

A joyful, uplifting, community-centered experience

Our mission is simple:

No child without a gift. No family left out. No community forgotten.

Hope is more than a word — it’s action.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

You do have to register for it by filling out the form at Toy Drive Distribution. Please fill out this form by December 17th at 11pm! This is open to Antioch Residents Only!

The toy pick-up will be on Sunday, December 21st between 2 – 5 pm at the Antioch High School Gymnasium at 700 W. 18th Street. Please make sure to bring your ID and proof of residency!

This is for newborns – 17 year olds.

For more information please contact John Mixon at (925) 339-3844 or John.mixon@odatec.org.

PORFAVOR LEA TODA LA INFORMACION DETALLADAMENTE.

One Day at A Time está colaborando con Newberry’s Block para llevar alegría a los niños de su comunidad. Tendremos una colecta de juguetes, ¡debe registrarse! Puede registrarse completando este formulario. ¡Complete este formulario antes del 17 de Diciembre a las 11 p.m.! ¡Esto está abierto solo para residentes de Antioch!

La recolección de juguetes será el Domingo 21 de Diciembre entre las 2 y las 5 p. m. en el gimnasio de la escuela Antioch High School, 700 W. 18th Street. ¡Asegúrese de traer su identificación y comprobante de residencia!

Esto es para recién nacidos hasta jóvenes de 17 años.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Athziri Martinez (925)565-2809 o athziri.martinez@odatec.org.

About One Day At a Time

One Day at a Time provides Latino youth and young adults of color with Hope, Support, Healing and Opportunity to realize their strengths, their self-worth, and their power.

Your donations, your sponsorship, your service — all of it fuels change. Together, let’s create a season filled with dignity, joy, and unforgettable memories for the families of Antioch. For more information visit www.odatec.org/.

About Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K.

Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. is a non-profit organization providing underprivileged children the opportunity to participate in sports by sponsoring scholarships & equipment to youth programs Benefiting Leagues Offering Children Kindness. For more information call (925) 783-6050, email newberrysblock@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/NewberrysBlock.

