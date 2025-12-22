County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol initiated

Antioch Police and Con Fire personnel responded to the scene of the fatal collision causing a back-up in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 between Pittsburg and Antioch Monday morning, Dec. 22, 2025. Video screenshot courtesy of Spotlight CoCoCounty.

Following collision involving DA Senior Inspector killing Antioch assault suspect running on Hwy 4; CHP leads investigation

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – A fatal traffic collision with a pedestrian is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol pursuant to the County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

On Monday, December 22, 2025, at approximately 10:35 a.m., in the area of Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch, a suspect engaged in a disturbance at Delta Bowl. According to Antioch Police, the initial incident occurred at the Comfort Inn, located at 2436 Mahogany Way, where the 27-year-old male suspect had pulled a fire alarm and then struck a 47-year-old male security guard. As police responded, the suspect climbed over a fence and entered eastbound Highway 4 on foot.

The individual was struck in the roadway by an oncoming county vehicle driven by a District Attorney Senior Inspector whose duties were unrelated to the disturbance. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is the venue agency conducting the traffic collision investigation. The California Department of Justice has been notified. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has yielded legal analysis to avoid a potential conflict of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



