‘Tis the season to also slow down!

By Jaime Coffee Director of Communications Office of Media Relations, California Highway Patrol

SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 25.

During last year’s 30-hour holiday enforcement effort for Christmas, CHP officers arrested over 300 impaired drivers in just 30 hours, issued 2,251 speeding tickets – including 132 to motorists going over 100 mph. Tragically, during that same time period, at least 17 people lost their lives in crashes across the state.

Every celebration starts with a smart choice. Always designate a sober driver before the festivities begin. If you plan to drink, plan your ride—use a rideshare, public transportation or call a trusted friend. Make this holiday season unforgettable for all the right reasons.

“Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences. Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert, and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life.” – CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee

Removing dangerous drivers from California’s roads remains a top priority for the CHP. To support this goal, the CHP and the Department of Motor Vehicles recently launched Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets, or FAST, a pilot program that speeds up the process of removing drivers who exceed 100 mph from the roads. FAST automatically sends these citations to the DMV’s Driver Safety Branch, which can suspend or revoke a license. The CHP has also deployed 100 low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles that have issued nearly 33,000 speed-related citations since May.

These steps, along with the upcoming Christmas HEP, send a clear message to drivers: slow down or face being stopped. Every decision behind the wheel matters, and obeying the speed limit can make the difference between arriving safely or not at all.

Additionally, winter weather can present significant challenges for motorists, particularly as storms impact roadways across the state. Rain, snow, and debris can quickly change driving conditions, reducing visibility and traction and increasing the risk of collisions.

To help everyone get home safely for the holidays, the CHP urges drivers to slow down, allow extra following distance, and remain alert for hazards such as standing water, rockslides, mud, or icy pavement.

Before traveling, check the weather and road conditions, ensure vehicles are properly equipped, and adjust driving behavior accordingly. Patience and preparedness are critical, as arriving safely is always more important than arriving on time.

