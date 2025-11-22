Champion small businesses in Antioch’s historic downtown and #ShopSmall

Win prizes by playing Downtown Antioch Business Bingo!

Did you know there are over 36 million small businesses in America? Small businesses are vital to communities like in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Shop Small on Saturday, November 29 and throughout the holiday season to support the job creators in our community.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011. It is an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, now more than ever, small businesses need our support. Please join SBA, Downtown Antioch Association and the Rivertown merchants as they celebrate small business contributions to the community by shopping at a small business on Small Business Saturday.

This holiday season, don’t forget to #ShopSmall, Shop Local, Shop Rivertown and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, November 29 and all year long!

Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown is located between W. 10th Street and the river and from A Street to L Street. Learn more: www.sba.gov/saturday, https://downtownantioch.com and follow Antioch Rivertown on Facebook.

#ShopSmall



Downtown Antioch Business Bingo





Rivertown Shop Small Biz Saturday 2025

