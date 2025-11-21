63-year-old Antioch man struck by car on Hillcrest Ave-Hwy 4 on-ramp

Driver remained at the scene

By Acting Lt. Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, November 21, 2025, just after 7:15 p.m., Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the eastbound on-ramp to State Route 4 at Hillcrest Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a 63-year-old Antioch man lying in the roadway.

Officers immediately provided medical aid until ConFire personnel arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and is currently listed in critical condition. The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigators from the Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded and have assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Sergeant Green at (925) 779-6968, email rgreen@antiochca.gov.



