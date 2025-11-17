Sentinels of Freedom award $5,000 for LMC Veterans Resource Center

Mike Conklin, Chairman and CEO of Sentinels of Freedom presents the donation check to LMC President Pamela Ralston on Nov. 6, 2025. They were joined by Tara Sanders, LMC Foundation Director (left), Melissa Jackson, LMC Veterans Services Program Coordinator (right) and LMC student veterans affiliated with the Veterans Resource Center. Photos: LMC

Funding to support in-person math tutoring

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Pittsburg, Calif. – Mike Conklin, chairman and CEO of Sentinels of Freedom, came to Los Medanos College Nov. 6, 2025, with words of wisdom and a hand-written check worth $5,000 for LMC’s Veterans Resource Center.

Just ahead of presenting the check, Conklin spoke to students attending LMC to gain the skills and education needed to transition from military service to civilian life.

“I’m here to tell you, people in this community want to see you succeed,” Conklin said, after sharing personal stories about his military service and that of his son whose combat injuries resulted in a stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “They all respect your service and sacrifice for this country.”

Mike Conklin speaks with the LMC student veterans.

He noted that Sentinels of Freedom, a nonprofit organization of veterans, aims to help wounded and injured post-9/11 veterans transition into civilian life. Through personalized support, the group provides guidance to veterans pursuing higher education, establishing careers and working toward self-sufficiency. The donation, he said, would support in-person math tutoring for student veterans at LMC. The college has 168 student veterans enrolled this fall.

Conklin also led a workshop for the group on budgeting and financial planning.

“Many veterans return to college after years away from the classroom, often facing challenges in subjects like mathematics as they transition back into academic life,” said Rikki Hall, LMC director of Admissions and Records. “This grant provides essential, targeted support to help them build confidence, strengthen foundational skills, and ultimately succeed in achieving their educational goals.”

Los Medanos College Veteran Services focuses on meeting the needs of military-affiliated students, while honoring their distinct experiences and contributions. LMC is approved for education and training under applicable federal and state laws administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Sentinels of Freedom

The San Ramon, CA-based Sentinels of Freedom are committed to empowering severely wounded and injured post-9/11 veterans during their transition into civilian life. Through personalized support, they provide guidance to each veteran in pursuing higher education and establishing fulfilling careers, facilitating their seamless integration into society and self-sufficiency.

The idea for Sentinels for Freedom began with our founder, Mike Conklin, whose son Kris was wounded in Iraq. While visiting Kris in the hospital, Mike spoke with others who were also wounded. It when then that he realized the tremendous physical and emotional hurdles these war–torn men and women faced when transitioning back to civilian life. Conklin established the organization as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2007. For more information visit https://sentinelsoffreedom.org.

About Los Medanos College (LMC)

LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood. For more information visit www.losmedanos.edu.



Mike Conklin speaks closeup





Sentinels of Freedom logo





Mike Conklin Sentinels of Freedom chairman & CEO check LMC

