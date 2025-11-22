22 arrested in Antioch over last 7 days

One of the 22 arrests in the last seven days, officers and K-9 on scene. Photos: Antioch PD

See list of 21 arrests Nov. 2-8, many for domestic violence, drugs

By Antioch Police Department

We don’t stop! Even with the shorter days and colder weather your officers responded to 1,685 calls for service, investigated 168 cases and made 22 arrests in just the last 7 days. That’s an average of 240 calls for service every day!

We don’t take days off. We don’t stop working during bad weather. We don’t have business hours. Day in and day out the wheels of justice keep turning in the City of Antioch thanks to the hard-working men and women at the Antioch Police Department.

Like always, we cannot do it without your continued support!

Weekly Adult Arrests Report

According to the most recent APD Weekly Adult Arrests Report by the Crime Analysis Unit, for the previous week, Nov. 2-8, 2025, those arrested ranged in age from 21 to 64 and were arrested for the following crimes:

4 for Assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily harm;

2 for Battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc., one Simple;

2 for Battery w/serious bodily injury;

3 for Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship – Aggravated;

2 for Burglary: second degree – Burglary/breaking and entering;

Felon/addict in possession, etc. of a firearm;

Possess narcotic controlled substance;

Possess unlawful paraphernalia;

Possess controlled substance;

Driving while suspended with DUI priors;

2 for Reckless driving: highway (Felony);

2 for Vandalism: damage property (Felony);

Failure to register as a sex offender violation after incarceration;

Petty theft: retail merchandise/etc.;

Shoplifting (Misdemeanor);

Trespass: occupying a property without consent;

Evading peace officer;

Accessory after the fact (Felony);

Personate to make other liable – False Impersonation (Felony);

Bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge; and

2 for Bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge

