Police seek suspect in shooting of 20-year-old man in Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Police Lt. Joe Njoroge confirmed the report of a shooting in the city, last Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. An “adult male suffered a single gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the lieutenant shared. He is a “20-year-old Antioch resident.”

The shooting occurred on Claudia Court and “the call came in at 8:00 p.m.” Njoroge added.

“We’re investigating leads that we have. There’s not an ongoing threat to the public,” he stated but would not offer any additional details.


