DeSaulnier votes against bill to end longest government shutdown

Issues statement calling it “reckless Republican funding bill” which passed 222-209

Reps. Garamendi, Harder, Senators Padilla & Schiff also vote against

Republicans called it a “damaging and unnecessary shutdown” and claim they “acted responsibly and stood with the nation from the start”

By Allen D. Payton

Today, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-10) released the following statement upon voting “no” on final passage of the Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026 (H.R. 5371) in the United States House of Representatives, which ended the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history.

“This Republican spending bill is an assault on the health care, wallets, and wellbeing of the constituents I represent and the American people. Since the start of the year, I have promised to stand up against Republican attacks and protect Americans’ health care. Rather than work with Democrats to negotiate a bipartisan spending bill that keeps care affordable, Republicans shut down the government. After playing politics with Americans’ lives and livelihoods for over a month, nothing in today’s so-called “deal” will make life better for working people than it was before the shutdown started. I continue to hear every day from people who are worried about how to get by and whether they will be able to afford quality health care for themselves and their families. My vote today was in support of and solidarity with these members of our community and millions more across the country whose livelihoods and health will suffer as a direct result of this cruel and reckless bill. Despite this outcome, I will continue to fight on to lower costs, protect health care, and preserve the rule of law.”

The bill, known as a Continuing Resolution, passed the Senate Monday on a 60-40 vote, following multiple previous votes, with eight Democrats joining 52 of the 53 Republicans. Both California’s U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D) and Adam Schiff (D) voted “no”. The original bill which passed the House in September was amended and had to return to the House for final votes.

It passed the House on Wednesday on a vote of 222-209 with six Democrats crossing the aisle to back the bill. Contra Costa County’s other Members of the House of Representatives, John Garamendi (D, CA-8) and Josh Harder (D, CA-9) also voted against the bill.

The House Appropriations Committee issued the following press release about the vote:

House Republicans Restore Order: Congress Passes Clean Funding Extension and Full-Year Appropriations Bills to Reopen Government

“The House of Representatives passed the Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026, with a vote of 222 to 209.

After a damaging and unnecessary shutdown that lasted 43 days, a funding extension that House Republicans called for and passed in September is finally headed to President Trump’s desk. Senate Democrats voted against this clean, nonpartisan measure 15 times over the course of the six weeks they held the government hostage.

In addition to the continuing resolution, Congress approved three full-year appropriations bills covering the Legislative Branch, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Passage of this first tranche of bills is strong Article I progress for Appropriators, who have already advanced all twelve bills through the full committee. With the rest of the federal government now funded through January 30, 2026, the Appropriations Committee will continue working to move our remaining nine full-year bills across both chambers. This regular order momentum ends the era of backroom omnibus deals and puts taxpayers first.

While Democrat leadership and their progressive caucus determined that inflicting pain on the American people was their pathway forward, reason overturned their obstruction in the end. Republicans acted responsibly and stood with the nation from the start. Now, the Democrat shutdown is behind us, and Congress can refocus on the work the American people expect and deserve.”

Next, the bill will go to President Donald Trump, who plans to sign it tonight.



U.S. Capitol West Front Leg Update

