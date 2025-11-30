Chick-fil-A Antioch partners with Tunnels of Joy to brighten season for 6-year-old boy 

Customers drive through the Tunnels of Joy at the Chick-fil-A Antioch at Lone Tree Way in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center. Photo by Allen D. Payton

Donations, 10% of specific sales support effort through Dec. 31

By Allie Packer

Chick-fil-A Antioch at Lone Tree Way has partnered with Tunnels of Joy to bring the spirit of the season to life—one car at a time. The restaurant transformed its drive-thru into a “Tunnel of Joy,” complete with Christmas lights, festive décor and live carolers. This special effort is to support six-year-old Angelo Venegas, a local child bravely battling brain cancer. Guests will find QR codes on signage and in carry-out bags, providing them an easy way to donate for Angelo through Dec. 31. Additionally, the restaurant will donate 10% of the sale of all Peppermint Chip Milkshake sales to support Angelo during the same time frame.

“We’re honored to partner with Tunnels of Joy to help bring light, hope and joy to families battling health challenges during the holiday season,” said Evan Hawthorne, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Antioch at Lone Tree Way. “We invite our community to join us in celebrating the season and supporting a cause that truly touches the hearts of so many people in our community.

“Tunnels of Joy” is a Brentwood-based neighborhood group dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Tunnels of Joy creates holiday light displays, featuring a walking path illuminated by lights and festive decorations.

According to a post on the Tunnels of Joy Facebook page, “The reason for The Tunnels of Joy Season…ways to donate:

1. Venmo Donations go directly to the family. Just scan the QR Code.

2. Donation Boxes are located at Tunnels of Joy on La Costa Dr and Torrey Pines…you can also drop off letters to Angelo here.

3. Chick fil A on Lone Tree is donating a percentage of its Peppermint Shake sales to Angelo, now through Dec 31st.”

Chick-fil-A Antioch is located at 5705 Lone Tree Way in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, is open 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



