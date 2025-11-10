Antioch Historical Society, community celebrate Unity Bell Tower dedication

Members of the Antioch Historical Society, city council and community, organizers and contributors attended the Unity Bell Tower dedication led by Antioch Councilman Don Freitas at the Antioch Historical Museum on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Fundraising effort “exceeded the $100,000 goal”; also celebrated Society’s 50th Anniversary and 25th Anniversary of Museum

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Historical Society dedicated the refurbished 1871 First Congregational Church bell housed in the newly constructed Unity Bell Tower on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Joined by the mayor, council members and residents, Society members also celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary and the 25-year anniversary of the Museum residing at the historic 1910 Riverview Union High School Building.

Through the “Ring it loud, Antioch! Ring it proud!” marketing campaign and successful fundraising initiatives, the museum raised more than $100,000, including over $85,000 in cash donations and the rest as in-kind contributions, to refurbish what is said to be one of the oldest artifacts from the settling of Antioch by early Americans.

Representatives of Major Donors Kaiser Antioch, Donna McGee (left photo) and Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch (right photo), Kay Powers (left) and President Archie Smith (rear) are joined by Councilman and ceremony MC Don Freitas, and lead fundraiser Tom Menasco during the Unity Bell Tower dedication on Nov. 1, 2025.

The First Congregational Church traces its roots to June 12, 1865, and the bell brought early members of the church together as it rung loudly across the city.

The day included speeches by community leaders, the ringing of the bell by Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal, a free lunch and anniversary cake, free tours of the museum and the Sports Legends Hall of Fame, free souvenir bells, and music by the Deer Valley Jazz Band and DJ Jim Lanter.

Antioch District 3 City Councilman Don Freitas, a member of the event organizing team and former Historical Society President, served as the master of ceremonies. The Colors were presented and posted by the Delta Veterans Group, the National Anthem was performed by Jim “Mac” Martin, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by J.R. Wilson of the Delta Veterans Group and VFW Post, and the invocation was offered by retired pastor, Rev. Gene Davis.

Speeches

Bernal was the first to speak, saying, “I enjoy events like, this bringing our community together and remembering our history. It rang for church services, but also when babies were born, when people died and in emergencies. It served us for the whole community.”

He then spoke of “celebrating a symbol of what Antioch was in the 1870’s and what it can be today. We are all Antioch.”

Antioch Mayor Ron Bernal, Historical Society President Shari Gayle and Site Director Donna McGee of major donor Kaiser Antioch spoke during the dedication ceremony and Antioch Poet Laureate Jose Cordon read a poem he wrote for the occasion.

Bernal then congratulated the Historical Society on their 50th Anniversary and the 25th Anniversary of the Museum.

“The point that this is a Unity Bell is important as we need unity in our community, nation and world, today,” he added.

“The past is actually closer than we think,” said Antioch Historical Society President, Shari Gayle, in the briefest of the speeches. “We celebrate our history, past, present and future. Thank you to all.”

“On behalf of the core team, thank God today finally came,” Freitas said.

Project Leader and former Historical Society President, Dwayne Eubanks shared his thanks and thoughts saying, “Some say the Society’s best days are behind it. That our stories are fading. That we can’t sustain this place. But standing here with you today, I see something else entirely – I see a future. Your presence, your generosity and your belief in this day prove that our legacy still matters.”

“Behind me stands the 1871 Meneely Foundry bell – a symbol of that legacy,” he continued. “When it first rang, Antioch has just 600 residents. Among those who heard its chime were Adelia Kimball, at 12 years old, our first teacher, Rev. William Wiggins Smith, Chairman of the City Council (and one of the community’s founders, first Mayor Roswell Butler Hard, and Thomas Gaines, the city’s first Black residents. They all heard the bell.”

He then thanked those involved in making the Unity Bell Tower possible, including the coordinators and those who contributed.

“You are the heartbeat of this Society. History lives here. So does hope. Viva Antioch. Viva Historical Society,” Eubanks concluded.

To recognize more major donors Councilman & event MC Don Freitas and fundraising leader Tom Menasco join Mayor Ron Bernal for the City of Antioch’s contribution (left) and Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring’s Bernadette Brooks (right) during the Bell Tower Dedication on Nov. 1, 2025.

Supervisors Diane Burgis and Shanelle Scales-Preston spoke about the bell and Historical Society, as did Donna McGee, Site Director of Kaiser Permanente Hospital, a Diamond Sponsor of the project, and Jose Cordon, Antioch’s Poet Laureate who read a poem he wrote.

Tom Menasco, the project’s Marketing and Key Fundraising Advisor said, “We generated $97,300 plus in-kind contributions. We exceeded the $100,000 goal.”

He recognized the four major sponsors of $5-10,000, the City of Antioch, Kaiser Permanente Antioch, Wayne Swisher Cement Contractors, Wayne, Brian and Bret Swisher, Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring’s Bernadette Brooks, East Bay Community Foundation’s Sharon Beswick, and the Kiwanis Club of the Delta’s President Archie Smith and member, Kay Powers, who later presented a large, ceremonial check to the Historical Society.

Representatives of the First Congregational Church were introduced and given the opportunity to share a few words. Paul Fish, the last treasurer of the church, said, “It’s my honor to stand before you. The church was disbanded in 2021. We existed for 126 years in the city of Antioch. I can’t think of a more fitting name for this bell than the Unity Bell for the city of Antioch.”

Lisa Wilkening Kanazawa was last to speak saying, “My Great Great Grandmother Helene donated 50 silver dollars (which were melted into the metal used to make the bell). Fred and Helene Wilkening were founders of the church. I’m here on behalf of my father and my grandfather Stanley who would be proud of the Unity Bell focus.”

Contra Costa County Supervisors who represent Antioch, Diane Burgis of District 3 (left), joined by Project Leader and former Historical Society President Dwayne Eubanks and current President Shari Gayle, and Shanelle Scales-Preston of District 5, offered their remarks congratulating the Historical Society during the ceremony, as did representatives of the First Congregational Church, Lisa Wilkening Kanazawa and Paul Fish, during the Unity Bell Tower dedication.

Organizers of the Unity Bell Tower effort then gathered near the bell as Mayor Bernal rang it for all to hear, concluding the ceremony. (See video)

The project has been generously supported by major sponsors including: the City of Antioch, Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Kiwanis Club of the Delta, Wayne E Swisher Cement Contractor, Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring, Inc., and the East Bay Community Foundation.

The museum received scores of individual donations from the community, local businesses, and non-profit organizations including: Delta Veterans Group and the Antioch Veterans Banner Program, St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Fontana Family Foundation, Antioch Rotary Club, and the Antioch High School Class of 1966.

Special thanks go to Evans & Son Masonry, Best West Roofing, Eddie’s Coats, Black Diamond Electric and Guepardo Landscaping.

The Deer Valley High Jazz Band performed during the reception following the Unity Bell Tower dedication and attendees enjoyed lunch and cake on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

The Antioch Historical Society Museum is located at 1500 W. 4th Street and is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://antiochhistoricalmuseum.org/ or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/antiochhistoricalmuseum/, call (925) 757-1326 or email AntiochHistoricalsociety@comcast.net.



