Get your tickets for annual Kiwanis Club of the Delta Restaurant Tour
Join us for our annual delicious tour of local restaurants!
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Ticket Price: $20.00 – All proceeds benefit local charities!
Tickets can be purchased here on Eventbrite, from any Kiwanian, the individuals listed below, or on Zeffy at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kiwanis-club-of-the-delta-antioch-pride-of-the-delta-restaurant-tour–2025-2
How it works:
- Visit any of the participating restaurants in any order you choose.
- Your ticket gets you a food sample from each location.
- Beverages and additional food must be purchased separately.
- Must visit all locations and get your ticket punched to be eligible for the special prize drawing!
Participating Restaurants:
- Bagel Street Café (1-3pm only) – 4893 Lone Tree Way – Antioch, CA
- Dad’s BBQ – 5887 Lone Tree Way, Suite R – Antioch, CA
- Hop Asylum (Must be 21 or over) – 2411 Empire Ave. #102 – Brentwood, Ca
- Celia’s Mexican Restaurant – 523 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA
- Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA
- Beer Garden Pizzeria – 809 West 2nd Street – Antioch, CA
- Sawaddee Thai Filipino Cuisine – 1884 A St. – Antioch, CA
- The Original Mel’s Diner – 4827 Lone Tree Way, – Antioch, CA
- Skipolini’s – 901 Fitzuren Rd.- Antioch, CA
- Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill – 1 Marina Plaza – Antioch, CA
- Monica’s Riverview (3-6pm only) – 1 I Street – Antioch, CA
- The Four Seasonings Steakhouse (3-6pm only) – 304 G St – Antioch, CA
- The Hen and Drake Modern Tea Room (3-6pm only) – 520 West 2nd St. – Antioch, CA
- Antioch Tap House (3-6pm only) – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – Antioch, CA
- Lone Tree Golf & Event Center (3-6pm only) – 4800 Golf Course Road – Antioch, CA
Get your tickets today and help support our community!
To purchase tickets, please contact: Kay Power 925-202-3519 or Allison Norris 925-642-5404
For more information about Kiwanis of the Delta, visit www.facebook.com/KCODeltaAntioch.
