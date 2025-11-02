Get your tickets for annual Kiwanis Club of the Delta Restaurant Tour

Join us for our annual delicious tour of local restaurants!

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ticket Price: $20.00 – All proceeds benefit local charities!

Tickets can be purchased here on Eventbrite, from any Kiwanian, the individuals listed below, or on Zeffy at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kiwanis-club-of-the-delta-antioch-pride-of-the-delta-restaurant-tour–2025-2

How it works:

Visit any of the participating restaurants in any order you choose.

Your ticket gets you a food sample from each location.

Beverages and additional food must be purchased separately.

Must visit all locations and get your ticket punched to be eligible for the special prize drawing!

Participating Restaurants:

Bagel Street Café (1-3pm only) – 4893 Lone Tree Way – Antioch, CA

Dad’s BBQ – 5887 Lone Tree Way, Suite R – Antioch, CA

Hop Asylum (Must be 21 or over) – 2411 Empire Ave. #102 – Brentwood, Ca

Celia’s Mexican Restaurant – 523 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA

Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA

Beer Garden Pizzeria – 809 West 2nd Street – Antioch, CA

Sawaddee Thai Filipino Cuisine – 1884 A St. – Antioch, CA

The Original Mel’s Diner – 4827 Lone Tree Way, – Antioch, CA

Skipolini’s – 901 Fitzuren Rd.- Antioch, CA

Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill – 1 Marina Plaza – Antioch, CA

Monica’s Riverview (3-6pm only) – 1 I Street – Antioch, CA

The Four Seasonings Steakhouse (3-6pm only) – 304 G St – Antioch, CA

The Hen and Drake Modern Tea Room (3-6pm only) – 520 West 2nd St. – Antioch, CA

Antioch Tap House (3-6pm only) – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – Antioch, CA

Lone Tree Golf & Event Center (3-6pm only) – 4800 Golf Course Road – Antioch, CA

Get your tickets today and help support our community!

To purchase tickets, please contact: Kay Power 925-202-3519 or Allison Norris 925-642-5404

For more information about Kiwanis of the Delta, visit www.facebook.com/KCODeltaAntioch.



Kiwanis 2025 Restaurant Tour Antioch Flier and Ticket 7-28-25

