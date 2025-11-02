«

Get your tickets for annual Kiwanis Club of the Delta Restaurant Tour

Join us for our annual delicious tour of local restaurants!

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ticket Price: $20.00 – All proceeds benefit local charities!

Tickets can be purchased here on Eventbrite, from any Kiwanian, the individuals listed below, or on Zeffy at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kiwanis-club-of-the-delta-antioch-pride-of-the-delta-restaurant-tour–2025-2

How it works:

  • Visit any of the participating restaurants in any order you choose.
  • Your ticket gets you a food sample from each location.
  • Beverages and additional food must be purchased separately.
  • Must visit all locations and get your ticket punched to be eligible for the special prize drawing!

Participating Restaurants:

  • Bagel Street Café (1-3pm only) – 4893 Lone Tree Way – Antioch, CA
  • Dad’s BBQ – 5887 Lone Tree Way, Suite R – Antioch, CA
  • Hop Asylum (Must be 21 or over) – 2411 Empire Ave. #102 – Brentwood, Ca
  • Celia’s Mexican Restaurant – 523 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA
  • Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 West 10th Street – Antioch, CA
  • Beer Garden Pizzeria – 809 West 2nd Street – Antioch, CA
  • Sawaddee Thai Filipino Cuisine – 1884 A St. – Antioch, CA
  • The Original Mel’s Diner – 4827 Lone Tree Way, – Antioch, CA
  • Skipolini’s – 901 Fitzuren Rd.- Antioch, CA
  • Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill – 1 Marina Plaza – Antioch, CA
  • Monica’s Riverview (3-6pm only) – 1 I Street – Antioch, CA
  • The Four Seasonings Steakhouse (3-6pm only) – 304 G St – Antioch, CA
  • The Hen and Drake Modern Tea Room (3-6pm only) – 520 West 2nd St. – Antioch, CA
  • Antioch Tap House (3-6pm only) – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – Antioch, CA
  • Lone Tree Golf & Event Center (3-6pm only) – 4800 Golf Course Road – Antioch, CA

Get your tickets today and help support our community!

To purchase tickets, please contact: Kay Power 925-202-3519 or Allison Norris 925-642-5404

For more information about Kiwanis of the Delta, visit www.facebook.com/KCODeltaAntioch.


the attachments to this post:


Kiwanis 2025 Restaurant Tour Antioch Flier and Ticket 7-28-25


This entry was posted on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025 at 5:07 pm and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply