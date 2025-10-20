City of Antioch announces key appointments, leadership realignment

(L-R) Monserrat Cabral has been promoted to the City of Antioch’s Director of Public Safety and Community Resources, Brad Helfenberger moved to the position of Director of Information Services, Shahad Wright was promoted to Director of Parks and Recreation and Kelly Zelenka of K Zelenka Consulting has been hired as the Executive Consultant to the City Manager. Photos: City of Antioch except far-right photo, source: LinkedIn.

New roles including strategic advisor intended to enhance city operations, community focus; staff claims “City’s executive staffing plan” complete but Assistant City Manager is vacant, City Attorney is interim – search underway; Helfenberger switches to Director of Info Services

By Jaden Baird, Public Information Officer, City of Antioch

The City of Antioch announces several executive appointments and leadership transitions across key departments, marking an important milestone in the City’s ongoing efforts to strengthen organizational capacity, operational efficiency and service to the community. Brad Helfenberger will move to the position of Director of Information Services from Assistant City Manager, which is currently vacant. Instead, an Executive Consultant has been hired to advise City Manager Bessie M. Scott.

“These appointments represent both stability and forward progress,” Scott said. “We’ve filled essential leadership roles with experienced professionals who bring strong vision, proven capability and a shared commitment to serving our community. Together, they reflect the City’s investment in sustainable leadership and operational excellence.”

Effective October 20, 2025, the following appointments and transitions took effect:

Monserrat Cabral – Director of Public Safety and Community Resources

Previously serving as Interim Director, Monserrat Cabral has been appointed as the permanent Director of Public Safety and Community Resources.

Cabral is a strategic and heart-centered public sector leader with more than two decades of experience advancing equity, safety, and opportunity across government, community, and nonprofit systems. As Acting Director, she has led initiatives that strengthen community well-being, expand access to housing and youth opportunity, and embed compassion into public policy.

Her leadership is defined by her ability to bridge institutional systems with lived experience, building trust, alignment, and lasting impact. Before joining the City of Antioch, Cabral served in leadership roles across education, philanthropy, and nonprofit sectors, designing programs that empowered young people, working families, and system-impacted communities.

She has advised national networks on organizational culture and equity in leadership development, directed regional collaboratives focused on restorative justice and reentry, and taught as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, guiding graduate students in public policy and community engagement.

A skilled negotiator and policy strategist, Cabral champions collaboration between city leadership, frontline staff, and community-based organizations, ensuring that those most affected by city policies help shape them.

At her core, Cabral believes that consistency, kindness, and joy are the foundation of meaningful change. She is passionate about writing, creating, and spending time with community and purpose, grounded in the belief that even serious work can be filled with warmth, humor, and hope.

Brad Helfenberger – Director of Information Services

Currently serving as Assistant City Manager, Brad Helfenberger will transition to Director of Information Services as part of the City’s upcoming leadership succession plan in the department, his third position in the last two years.

Helfenberger was originally hired by the City of Antioch as the Parks and Recreation Director in February 2021. He then was twice appointed Acting Assistant City Manager before being hired for the permanent position earlier this year.

Helfenberger brings over 25 years of experience in municipal government and holds a Bachelor of Science in Recreation from San José State University. Prior to joining Antioch, he held leadership roles with the City of Emeryville, the Hayward Area Recreation & Park District, and the City of Milpitas.

His expertise in budget management, policy development, and interdepartmental collaboration has made a lasting impact in every community he has served. As Antioch’s Parks and Recreation Director, Helfenberger was instrumental in enhancing public spaces, expanding recreational programming, and fostering community engagement.

This new role will allow Helfenberger to apply those same organizational and leadership skills to strengthen the City’s information systems and modernize its internal infrastructure.

Helfenberger has expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead Information Services and continue contributing to the City’s long-term success.

“Brad’s ability to create structure, streamline operations, and build efficient systems will continue to benefit the City as we modernize technology and improve transparency,” Scott stated.

Shahad Wright – Director of Parks and Recreation

Promoted from Interim Director, Shahad Wright has been appointed Director of Parks and Recreation.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Wright holds a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation with an emphasis in Non-Profit Management from San Francisco State University. He began his recreation career with the YMCA, leading local and national programs for more than 15 years and coordinating major events nationwide for NIKE, including NBA All-Star Weekends and USA Olympic programs.

Since joining the City of Antioch in 2022 as a Recreation Supervisor, Wright has advanced quickly through leadership roles, serving as Recreation Services Manager in 2023 and most recently as Acting Director. He oversees citywide recreation operations, including the Antioch Water Park, community centers, sports programs, facility maintenance, and special events, while serving as staff liaison for the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Committed to youth and community development, Wright and his family founded Giving the Wright Way, a nonprofit organization supporting youth success and higher education. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.

This promotion recognizes Wright’s leadership in advancing recreation programming, expanding community access, and creating inclusive spaces that support the well-being of all Antioch residents.

Kelly Zelenka – Executive Consultant

The City has engaged Kelly Zelenka as an Executive Consultant to support ongoing operational and organizational development initiatives.

Zelenka brings more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit, government, and philanthropic sectors, with a strong focus on human-centered leadership, culture-building, and strategic operations. Her work will assist the City in assessing systems, supporting leadership development, and enhancing collaboration across departments.

“Kelly’s extensive experience in organizational strategy and operational improvement will help strengthen how we work internally to serve the public more effectively,” said Scott. “Her insight and guidance are valuable as we continue building a high-performing, people-focused city organization.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zelenka since May 2022, Zelenka is the Principal of K Zelenka Consulting. She previously worked as the Senior Director, Housing and Services for Volunteers of America in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Assistant Director, Human Services for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and Deputy Department Director for the Seattle Public Housing Authority.

These appointments mark the completion of the City’s executive staffing plan and reflect Antioch’s ongoing investment in operational excellence, leadership continuity, and responsive public service. Together, the strengthened leadership team will continue building systems that support transparency, collaboration, and community trust.

Baird was asked how the appointments complete the City’s executive staffing plan when it leaves the Assistant City Manager’s position vacant and the current City Attorney is an interim position. He responded, “When we say the staffing plan is ‘complete,’ we mean that the key leadership roles outlined in the City Manager’s plan have been filled and that the structure is now in place to support the City Manager’s priorities. While the Assistant City Manager position isn’t being recruited right now, the focus has shifted to process improvement within departments, work that will be guided in large part by the consultant and supported by the City Manager’s office.”

According to Human Resources staff, earlier this year the Council hired a firm for a new city attorney to conduct a nationwide search which has been underway since May.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Headshot Framing – Monserrat Cabral Headshot

