Bullying by Antioch High football team leads to forfeiting last night’s game

“Involves a significant portion of the varsity football team…forfeiture…only the first step” of “disciplinary process” – Principal John Jimno

By Allen D. Payton

According to a letter issued by Antioch High School Principal John Jimno yesterday, Thursday Oct. 30, 2025, the varsity football team will forfeit last night’s game against Liberty High School. In the letter posted on the school’s Facebook page reads:

October 30, 2025

Dear Antioch High School Community,

In response to violations of the District’s Code of Conduct, the Antioch High School varsity football team will forfeit their scheduled game tonight against Liberty High School.

While I am legally prohibited from sharing specific details about the incident, I can confirm that the matter involves a significant portion of the varsity football team.

I understand this decision will be disappointing, particularly for our student-athletes and their families. However, after careful consideration, the leadership teams of both Antioch High School and the Antioch Unified School District unanimously determined that this action was necessary. It reflects our commitment to accountability, personal responsibility, and the values we expect of all students to uphold.

At Antioch High School, our commitment is to educate students not only to be strong scholars but also responsible and compassionate individuals. A key component of that growth is understanding that actions have consequences, and that true personal development comes from taking responsibility for one’s behavior.

While I cannot provide additional details about the disciplinary process, I want to be clear: the forfeiture of tonight’s game represents only the first step in ensuring that our Code of Conduct is upheld.

Athletics are a valuable and enriching part of the high school experience, but participation is a privilege that must be earned through academic effort and personal integrity. When these standards are not met, the privilege of participation cannot continue. Our student-athletes fully understand the expectations they agreed to uphold, and unfortunately, in this instance, those expectations were not met.

We remain committed to supporting our students as they learn and grow from this experience. Thank you for your understanding and support as we uphold our standards of excellence, integrity, and leadership that define Antioch High School.

Sincerely,

John Jimno

Principal

925-779-7550 Ext. 40040

johnjimno@antiochschools.net

Asked why the letter was not released to the public and media on Thursday, Jimno did not respond.

According to MaxPreps, the team’s record is 7-2 so far, this year, placing them third in the Bay Valley Athletic League. The Panthers have won all six home games and have a record of 1-2 for their away games.

