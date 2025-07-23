Rendering of the Unity Bell Tower. Source: Antioch Historical Society

Ring it Loud, Antioch! Ring it Proud!

1871 First Congregational Church bell; Society’s 50-year anniversary; 25-year anniversary at 1910 Riverview Union High School

By Carla Baker Marymee & Tom Menasco

The Antioch Historical Society invites the public on Sat., Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. rain or shine to celebrate a historically significant addition to the museum and two milestones. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (See related article)

The museum is dedicating the refurbished 1871 First Congregational Church Bell housed in the newly constructed Unity Bell Tower. It is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Antioch Historical Society and the 25-year anniversary of residing at the historic 1910 Riverview Union High School Building.

Through the “Ring it loud, Antioch! Ring it proud!” marketing campaign and successful fundraising initiatives, the museum raised more than $85,000.00 to refurbish what is said to be one of the oldest artifacts from the settling of Antioch by early Americans.

The First Congregational Church traces its roots to June 12, 1865 and the bell brought early members of the church together as it rung loudly across the city.

To thank the Antioch community, sponsors, and donors for their financial support, the society is having a dedication and celebration that features — free lunch and anniversary cake, free tours of the museum and the Sports Legends Hall of Fame, free souvenir bells, oldies music by DJ Jim Lanter, and jazz by the Deer Valley Jazz Band.

There will be opportunities for children to see and experience the 1927 Model “T” Ford Fire Truck and the 1929 Santa Fe Red Caboose outside. The elegant museum theater will be open and showing videos of the restored Santa Fe Red Caboose. There will also be poetry reading and special discounts to become a member of the Antioch Historical Society.

“We are very proud to have brought this church bell back to life for our community to treasure and enjoy. The celebration on Nov. 1 is our way to acknowledge and thank all who supported this project,” Shari Gayle, Antioch Historical Society president said.

According to church documents, the First Congregational Church prioritized hospitality and welcomed all without exception, including African Americans as early as 1875 and children of Chinese laborers building the Delta levees.

“The Unity Bell Tower, housing the 154-year-old bell from the First Congregational Church of 1871, honors the radically inclusive spirit of that church. It welcomed men, women, and children of all races—long before such inclusion was common,” Dwayne Eubanks, past president and project team coordinator said.

“I’m deeply grateful to have contributed to this effort—from helping secure the bell to co-designing the tower and supporting a remarkable team of volunteers through its completion. This was a labor of love, grounded in patience, collaboration, and a shared devotion to our community’s legacy. It remains one of the most rewarding experiences of my time with the Historical Society,” he said.

The project has been generously supported by major sponsors including: the City of Antioch, Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Kiwanis Club of the Delta, Wayne E Swisher Cement Contractor, Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring, Inc., and the East Bay Community Foundation.

The museum received scores of individual donations from the community, local businesses, and non-profit organizations including: Delta Veterans’ Group and Antioch Veterans Banner Program, St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Fontana Family Foundation, Antioch Rotary Club, and the Class of ’66 Antioch High School.

Special thanks go to Evans & Son Masonry, Best West Roofing, Eddie’s Coats, Black Diamond Electric, and Guepardo Landscaping.

The Antioch Historical Museum resides within the 1910 Riverview Union High School, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum, located at 1500 W. 4th St., is also home of the Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame program. The Sports Legends Hall of Fame showcases and honors the achievements of local individual athletes and teams. The museum is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the website http://antiochhistoricalmuseum.org/ or check out the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/antiochhistoricalmuseum/

For more information contact: Dwayne Eubanks at the Antioch Historical Society Museum at (925) 757-1326 or AntiochHistoricalsociety@comcast.net.



AHS Unity Bell Tower 50th & 25th Anniversaries

