October is National Roller Skating Month

2025 Theme: Lace Up, Wheels Down, Let’s Skate!

By Robert Bruce, Paradise Skate Roller Rink

Antioch, CA – Paradise Skate Roller Rink is excited to join the Roller Skating Association (RSA) in celebrating National Roller Skating Month this October with the theme: “Lace Up, Wheels Down, Let’s Skate!”

This year’s campaign is all about encouraging people of all ages to discover—or rediscover—the fun, fitness, and community that roller skating brings. From beginners to lifelong skaters, October is the perfect time to get rolling!

Upcoming Events

Learn to Skate Day – October 4, 2025

The first Saturday of October is dedicated to newcomers! Rinks nationwide, including Paradise Skate Roller Rink, will welcome first-time skaters to experience the thrill of roller skating.

Cha Cha Slide Day – October 11, 2025

On the second Saturday of October, join us at 3 p.m. local time as we honor the late DJ Casper, creator of the “Cha Cha Slide.” Skaters across the country will come together to dance, slide, and celebrate.

Unity Day – October 22, 2025

In partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, rinks will recognize Unity Day, a nationwide anti-bullying awareness initiative. Skating centers are encouraged to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

Why Roller Skating?

Roller skating is more than just fun—it’s a lifestyle that promotes fitness, friendship, and joy. Skating works over 640 muscles, including the heart, providing an incredible aerobic workout while boosting mental health and reducing stress. Whether it’s artistic skating, speed skating, roller derby, or simply a night out with friends, roller skating has something for everyone.

Join the Fun!

Find your local rink at www.rollerskating.org. Parents can also join the Kids Skate Free Club at www.kidsskatefree.com to receive two free skating passes per child each week through the myHownd app.

About Paradise Skate: Since 1969, Paradise Skate Roller Rink (formerly Roller Haven) has been the place to roll, laugh, and make memories! Started by the Doolettle family, we’ve been bringing the joy of skating to the community for 56 years — from casual skate sessions to exciting lessons and even competitive skating. Whether you’re lacing up for the first time or chasing that perfect spin, Paradise Skate is where the fun never stops. Come skate with us and keep the tradition rolling — connect with us today!

Paradise Skate is located at 1201 W. 10th Street on the Contra Costa Event Park fairgrounds. For more information call (925) 779-0200 or email robert@paradiseskate.com.

About Roller Skating Association (RSA)

The Roller Skating Association (RSA) is a premier trade association dedicated to serving commercial (for-profit) skating center owner/operators and various stakeholders in the roller-related industry. Committed to promoting our members’ success through education and the advancement of the roller skating business, the RSA remains at the forefront of fostering positive change and innovation within the roller skating community.

Connect with Us



Natl Roller Skating Month

