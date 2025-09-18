Contra Costa DA Becton issues statement on Antioch, Pittsburg police corruption cases

DA Diana Becton in Feb. 2025. Source: CCCDA’s Office

On September 18th, 2025, a federal jury in Oakland, CA found a former Antioch police officer guilty of conspiracy against rights, marking another step toward accountability in a painful chapter for Antioch and Pittsburg. (See related article)

This case is part of a broader investigation that began in 2021 into misconduct by several officers entrusted to protect the public, including actions that fall under the broad category of crimes involving moral turpitude.

When a law is broken—especially by those sworn to enforce it—it is not just a legal violation, but an offense against the entire community. That is why in every criminal case, the District Attorney represents The People of the State of California. The harm caused by these individuals was felt by the public at large, and it is our duty and responsibility to pursue justice on behalf of all those affected.

I am grateful to our federal partners, our state and local investigators, and prosecutors who worked tirelessly on these cases on behalf of the residents of Antioch and Pittsburg. Thanks to these combined efforts, both cities have begun to rebuild trust and take meaningful steps toward restoring integrity in their public institutions. These efforts are crucial to ensuring safer, more just communities for all. Our office remains firmly committed to that mission.

Diana Becton

District Attorney, Contra Costa County



CCDA logo 2020 & DA Becton 2025

