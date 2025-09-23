By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Fall into fun this October! Coyote Hills Camptoberfest is the perfect place for kids ages 5–12 to stay busy, have fun, and make new friends during their quick break from school! From relay races to scavenger hunts, with Coyote Hill’s there is plenty to keep everyone active! Sign up your little one today when you visit antiochca.gov/register

Coyote Hills Camptoberfest

Dates: Monday, Oct 6 – Friday, Oct 10

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Location: Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way

For questions about Coyote Hills Camptoberfest, contact our front desk at (925) 776-3050 or email recreation@antiochca.gov.



Coyote Hills Camptoberfest

