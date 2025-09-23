Coyote Hills Camptoberfest in Antioch Oct. 6-10
By City of Antioch Recreation Department
Fall into fun this October! Coyote Hills Camptoberfest is the perfect place for kids ages 5–12 to stay busy, have fun, and make new friends during their quick break from school! From relay races to scavenger hunts, with Coyote Hill’s there is plenty to keep everyone active! Sign up your little one today when you visit antiochca.gov/register
Coyote Hills Camptoberfest
Dates: Monday, Oct 6 – Friday, Oct 10
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Location: Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way
For questions about Coyote Hills Camptoberfest, contact our front desk at (925) 776-3050 or email recreation@antiochca.gov.
