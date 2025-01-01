Photo source: Hartog, Baer & Hand on LinkedIn

By Matt J. Malone, Chief Counsel and PIO, Superior Court of California, Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa Superior Court is pleased to announce that Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Commissioner Andrew R. Verriere as the Court’s newest judge. He assumed his new role today and will preside in Department 11. His first judicial assignment will be at the George D. Carroll Courthouse in Richmond.

Judge Verriere has served the Court as a Commissioner since May 1, 2023, handling traffic, unlawful detainer, small claims, and domestic violence and civil harassment restraining order matters. While a Commissioner, he worked with the California Judges Association on proposed legislation to amend Penal Code section 1050 in infraction cases, helped establish a guardian ad litem roster for defendants in limited jurisdiction civil cases, and worked with the Traffic Committee to provide improved language access for traffic defendants who communicate primarily in languages other than English.

Prior to serving as Commissioner, Judge Verriere worked as a trial and appellate litigator in civil and probate matters. He was most recently a principal at Hartog, Baer, Zabronsky & Verriere APC, focusing on trust and estate litigation, conservatorship litigation, financial elder abuse, related litigation, and appeals. A highly-regarded speaker and instructor, he has presented to numerous trade organizations on topics of fiduciary duty, financial elder abuse, and discovery dispute resolution. Judge Verriere is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Contra Costa County Bar Association.

Judge Verriere graduated from UC Berkeley School of Law and obtained his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian F. Haynes.



Judge Andrew R. Verriere

